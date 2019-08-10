Kinnick renovations near completion

The North End Zone at Kinnick Stadium has been in the works for three years and was debuted at the Iowa Media Day on Friday, August 9.

The renovation will include several more concessions and bathrooms for fans as well as a climate-controlled club area on the second level.

“This was the part of the stadium that hadn’t been touched,” said Iowa Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Henderson. “We knew that it needed some upgrading. So as we went through the process, we realized there’s a great interest in premium seating. We added some outdoor club seats, some low seats, other experience that we didn’t have previously. Now the amenities are done. The restrooms, the concessions, the look, the feel, the graphics. The scoreboard, the videoboard…put it all buttoned up together, I think we’ll have a great North end zone that fans are excited to sit in.”

The Hawkeyes will open the season at Kinnick Stadium on August 31.