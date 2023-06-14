One. Yes, one Iowa Hawkeye has heard his name called in the first round of the NBA draft this century. But that number’s going to double next Thursday. It shouldn’t take devoted Hawkeyes fans too many guesses — because they both have the last name Murray.

Keegan Murray’s breakout 2021-2022 season propelled him all the way up to the top of the 2022 draft — and he became the highest drafted Hawkeye ever when the Kings nabbed him fourth overall. All he did in his rookie season was break the rookie three pointers made record (206).

Murray led the Hawkeyes to their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2006, and received consensus All-American honors in the process. When it came time for him to leave, it opened the gates for his twin brother Kris to step into the spotlight carry the torch.

Kris had only started one game his sophomore season, but proved in limited minutes that he could score efficiently at the college level, shooting 48% from the field and 39% from 3. But stepping into his brother’s Nikes was never going to be an easy task — comparisons followed Kris every step of the way.

Long story short: Kris lived up to the hype. Kris gave the Hawkeyes a No. 1 scoring presence, averaging 20.2 points per game. While the Hawkeyes’ 2022-23 season ultimately ended in yet another first round NCAA exit, Murray proved himself right by coming back and showing what he can do.

The NBA scouts were watching. The 6-foot-8 Murray fits the prototypical 2023 NBA forward. He offers length, knockdown shooting ability, and the athletic ability required to defend at the next level. Murray competed against elite level forwards in the Big Ten, and offers a resume along with his raw physical traits.

A refined prospect who spent three years in college. A mature athlete who isn’t going to raise a single eyebrow over his character. Kris Murray can step foot into an NBA locker room and contribute immediately, just like his brother did.

Let’s run through some NBA mock drafts:

NBA landing spots:

NBAdraft.net: 24th (Sacramento)

Tankathon.com: 20th (Houston)

The Ringer: 24th (Sacramento)

Yahoo Sports: 23rd (Portland)

CBS Sports: 14th (New Orleans)

The experts think Kris will for sure be a first round pick, but probably not a lottery pick. There’s a slew of NBA teams that could use a player of Murray’s caliber. Let’s evaluate potential landing spots, and play match maker.

Sacramento Kings: 24th overall

Yes, pairing Kris and Keegan would be every Hawkeye fans dream. Iowans would have a no-brainer of an NBA team to cheer for, similarly to the Detroit Lions on the football side. Heck, Harrison Barnes is from Ames.

The Kings could use an NBA-ready player with that pick, and could use added depth at forward. There’s no guarantee Kris would play a ton of minutes, but you don’t need to put him in bubble wrap and red-shirt his freshman NBA season.

It makes sense. I give it a B fit, but I think the Kings may be better served moving the pick for an established veteran.

Los Angeles Lakers: 17th overall

The Lakers need to get younger, but they’re also competing for an NBA championship. With players set to depart in free agency and a need for athleticism and shooting, I think Murray’s a plug-n-play bench player Day 1. But, like the Kings, they may be better served flipping this selection for a veteran. I can’t confirm this, but I would guess Kris doesn’t have a burning desire to play in the NBA’s second biggest market.

In theory I think it would work, but I’m going to predict it won’t happen.

Golden State Warriors: 19th overall

Your guess is as good as mine as to what happens in Golden State. But what’s for sure is that Draymond Green has more yesterdays than tomorrows, and the only other starting caliber forward they have is JaMychal Green.

With uncertainty at the forward position, and a team that prides itself on the ability to play small — Murray could play in nearly every lineup Steve Kerr wants to use. I love it, but not as much as this one:

Miami Heat: 18th overall

The “Heat Culture” is one of the underdog — I’m not even going to get into the number of undrafted players the heat squeezed every ounce of juice out of to get to the Finals. Kris Murray played his prep basketball in Daytona Beach, Florida — just four hours from Miami. At that point of his life, he said didn’t even know if he was going to play college basketball.

That story is going to come full circle — and Pat Riley loves long forwards who offer range and size. Kris fits that bill — he’ll step right in and contribute immediately — and the Heat will have a cheap, controllable contract on a player they’re really going to like.

To wrap this up: While the draft is exciting for those who watched Kris the past three seasons, it’s also a shining rarity of Hawkeye basketball. One of their own is going to be drafted into the NBA. It’s only happened 39 times in the last 50 years. When Kris hears his name called by commissioner Silver, he’ll be just the 61st Hawkeye ever to be drafted.

