Just a little more than a month after being taken 26th overall in the WNBA draft, Monika Czinano was waived by the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Monday.

Czinano was drafted with the second selection of the third round on April 10 after scoring 2,413 points, grabbing 787 rebounds and blocking 52 shots for Iowa and helping lead the Hawkeyes to their first national title game.

The move is far from unprecedented, as the WNBA drafts far more players than roster spots available. Hawkeyes fans will remember that the Dallas Wings drafted Hawkeyes all-time leading scorer Megan Gustafson 17th in 2019 and waived her before the first game.

Those same Wings on Monday waived the 11th overall pick, Maryland’s Abby Meyers.

Gustafson later returned to the Wings and has also played with the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA and Olympiacos Piraeus overseas.

She and Czinano faced off in a preseason game on Friday, with Czinano scoring six points and grabbing two rebounds in a 90-71 Sparks win over the Mercury.

