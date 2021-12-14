Linderbaum and Moss named Sporting News All-Americans

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) intercepts a pass for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday, September 4, 2021 Kinnick Stadium.. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

 

More All-American honors are coming to Iowa City, as Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum and senior corner Riley Moss were named Sporting News All-Americans on Tuesday morning.

Linderbaum has now earned first team honors on four of five All-America teams that are used in determining Consensus All-America status. He was named an AP All-American on Monday.

Moss has made several other All-American teams this postseason, but this is the first time he’s made it on a first team. He was also the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year.

