Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum and junior linebacker Jack Campbell were named Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Players as the Hawkeyes announced their 2021 football awards.

Linderbaum is Iowa’s first Rimington Trophy winner and the 12th player in Hawkeyes history to earn unanimous consensus all-America honors. He also was named the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Campbell led Iowa with 143 tackles, fifth-best ever at Iowa and the most by a Hawkeye since Pat Angerer had 145 in 2009. He was a first-team All-Big Ten pick by the media and second-team All-America choice by the FWAA and

Iowa also officially named the five team captains. Kicker Caleb Shudak and defensive backs Matt Hankins and Jack Koerner joined Linderbaum and Campbell.

Linderbaum also was named the recipient of the Iron Hawk Award and the Hayden Fry Award, which he shared with Campbell, Hankins, Koerner, senior end Zach VanValkenburg and senior defensive back Henry Marchese. The Hayden Fry Award is presented to team members who show exemplary leadership and dedication throughout the year.

The Brett Greenwood Award was shared by Koerner, Shudak, senior offensive lineman Kyler Schott and senior wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones.

Established in 2011, the Greenwood Award also honors former Hawkeyes, one year at a time, for each season Kirk Ferentz has coached the Hawkeyes. Former defensive lineman Travis Meade and former defensive back Joe Conklin, seniors in 2009, were recognized as the former players honored this year.

The Reggie Roby Special Teams Award was shared by Jones, Marchese and Shudak, who also received the Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement Award.

The full list of Hawkeyes football postseason awards can be found here.