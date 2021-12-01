Linderbaum named top Big Ten lineman, five Hawkeyes named to All-Big Ten offense

The Big Ten announced it’s All-Big Ten offensive awards Wednesday, and five Hawkeyes found their names on that list, led by junior center Tyler Linderbaum.

Linderbaum was named the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. Linderbaum has started 33 games in a row for the Hawkeyes this season and has been a steadying force this season on a unit that’s seen players rotate in and out all season. He’s the sixth player to win the award under Kirk Ferentz.

No doubt about it.



Tyler Linderbaum is the 𝐑𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 ‼️#Hawkeyes | @bigten pic.twitter.com/8rZvsQJR8n — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 1, 2021

Linderbaum was also named a first team All-Big Ten selection for the second year in a row.

Four other players also received All-Big Ten honors. Fellow lineman Kyler Schott was named second team All-Big Ten by coaches and third team by the media. He missed games early in the season after sustaining a foot injury helping out on his family farm. He’s gotten better as the season has gone on and his stellar play is part of the reason why running back Tyler Goodson is averaging 122 yards on 5.4 yards per carry over the last four games.

Speaking of Goodson, he’s also an All-Big Ten selection. He was voted to the third team by media. The junior has struggled to find room at times this season, yet still finished the regular season with 1,101 yards, six touchdowns and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. His play is a big reason why the Hawkeyes went 4-0 to finish the season.

The team’s leading receiver Sam Laporta was also named to the third team by media. He has 486 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt freshman lineman Mason Richman was an honorable mention.

The Hawkeyes have 11 All-Big Ten selections in total and five honorable mentions.