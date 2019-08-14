Linebackers flying under-the-radar in Hawkeyes 4-2-5 defense

From Pat Angerer to Josey Jewell, Linebackers at Iowa have traditionally been the face of Phil Parker’s defense.

The shift from a 4-3 to a 4-2-5 scheme after last year has the LB’s flying under-the-radar this preseason.

“It’s definitely good having that subpackage that we can go to because a lot of the teams today…are spread offenses,” said sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert. “It definitely helps protect against the pass like that and then we still have our two interior backers to play the run. It’s a good thing for us, we really like it.”

“I talked about the defensive line coming on, I think linebackers are the same way. We still will have at least two on the field so…that group right now as we stand after seven days, I think we have five guys we feel pretty comfortable with,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “Barrington Wade has been out. I’m not including him. Hopefully we get him back in the next few days and make it six. So I think we have some depth at linebacker right now.”