Luka Garza becomes Hawkeyes’ first 2-time consensus All-American

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) drives on Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Iowa defeated Wisconsin 62-57. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Iowa senior center Luka Garza became a unanimous consensus first-team All-American on Thursday when the National Association of Basketball Coaches named him to its team.

That’s a second consecutive year Garza has been voted to All-America first teams by the NABC, Sporting News, Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.

Garza is the Hawkeyes’ first repeat consensus All-America honoree.

This year marks the fourth time an Iowa player has earned national recognition by the NABC: Garza (first team) in 2020 and 2021, Ronnie Lester (third team) in 1979 and Jarrod Uthoff (third team) in 2016.

Joining Garza on the first team are Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jared Butler of Baylor and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.

Garza is also a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Senior CLASS Award, and the Lute Olson Award.

Garza leads the nation in total points (687), player efficiency rating (35.84), 30-point games (7), field goals made (258) and 20-point games (19).

The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year averaged 21.9 points per game during the 20-game conference schedule, becoming the third player since 1990 to lead the Big Ten in scoring in consecutive seasons (Michigan State’s Steve Smith and Evan Turner of Ohio State).

Garza broke the Iowa’s 32-year old scoring record held by Roy Marble on Feb. 21, 2021. His 2,246 points rank eighth-best in Big Ten history. In addition to ranking first in career scoring, Garza is tops at Iowa in conference scoring (1,399), total field goals made (847), field goal attempts (1,558), and 40-point games (2).

He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,200 points and 900 rebounds.

The NABC will announce its 2021 National Player of the Year during its Guardians of the Game Awards Show on watchstadium.com on April 2 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

No. 2 seed Iowa (21-8) will open NCAA Tournament play on Saturday against 15th-seeded Grand Canyon (17-6). Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 5:25 p.m. (CT) at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

2021 LUKA GARZA HONORS

• Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year

• Sporting News National Player of the Year

• USBWA District VI Player of the Year

• First Team All-America (NABC, Associated Press, Sporting News, USBWA)

• Wooden Award National Ballot

• Senior CLASS Award Finalist

• Naismith Trophy Semifinalist

• Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Trophy Finalist

• Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalist

• Lute Olson Award Midseason Top 30