Luka Garza, Caitlin Clark up for another award

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark works the floor against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former Hawkeye star Luka Garza and current star Caitlin Clark are both finalists for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award. They are two of 38 athletes that are up for the award.

The award is presented to the most outstanding athlete in the United States. The award claims its the only national award that puts male and female athletes head-to-head for the title of “top athlete.”

This continues a big summer for Clark, who also won a gold medal and was named the Most Valuable Player at the FIBA U19 World Cup in August.

Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game this past season. She led the nation in total assists, total points, points per game, field goals made, 3-pointers made, and ranked second in assists per game and 3-pointers per game. As a result, she was named co-Freshman of the Year and first team All-America by The Athletic, USBWA, and WBCA.

Garza finished up his college career as one of the most accomplished players in school and NCAA history. He led the nation in total points, 30-point games, field goals made, and 20-point games. He also swept all the major postseason men’s basketball awards in 2021 to become Iowa’s first consensus National Player of the Year. Garza was also named a first-team all-American.

It’s also been an eventful summer for him, as he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons at NBA Draft in June and won Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year award.

Fellow Hawkeye Spencer Lee was a co-winner last year along with Oregon women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.

Voting for the award is open to the public at aausullivan.org. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on September 27th, with the winner announced on October 22nd in Orlando, Florida.