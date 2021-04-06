Luka Garza continues to blaze his own trail, will auction off a first of its kind NFT

On the basketball court, Luka Garza has set records and milestones that have never done before. On Tuesday, Garza made some history off the court.

Luka Garza took to CNBC to announce he’ll be the first college athlete to auction off an NFT card. NFTs are relatively new but have been gaining popularity on social media.

NFTs, according to Wikipedia, are “A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable.”

In other words, NFTs are online files that are verified for authenticity. It’s what makes this Luka Garza card far more valuable than if I were to try and sell a picture of Luka Garza that I took myself on the internet.

The highest bidder will not only win the NFT Luka Garza card but also will get to spend some time with Iowa’s all-time leading scorer by play a game of H.O.R.S.E. and enjoying dinner and a movie with Garza. They will also win an autograph pair of shoes, a meditation session with Garza, and a lifetime VIP pass to any future Luka Garza basketball camps.

The auction for the NFT and other perks will be held Tuesday night with part of the proceeds being donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.