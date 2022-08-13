Luka Garza and his father, Frank, are coming to the Quad Cities on Tuesday, not only to help teach the fundamentals of basketball, but the fundamentals of parents’ involvement in their child’s athletic career.

The event will be moderated by Jess Settles at 6:30 p.m. after Garza’s basketball camp at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Blake Hornstein talked to Frank Garza on Saturday to preview what parents and fans can expect at the event.

“Just because they’re an AAU program doesn’t mean you give up your parental rights,” Frank Garza said. “In other words, you almost hand off your kid, ‘See you later’ … you’re not involved at all. You’re almost a spectator. And i think there are things that Luka and i learned through that process.”

They’ll share what they learned and talk about their individual and shared successes on Tuesday. Click here to check out the flyer below for more details: