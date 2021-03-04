Luka Garza named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist for second consecutive season

Hawkeye Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) is pumped up after making a basket while being fouled during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

For the second consecutive season, University of Iowa All-American Luka Garza is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player who achieves tremendous on-court success.

Garza has led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes to 18 victories so far this season, including wins in five of their last six. He leads the nation in total points (607); player efficiency rating (36.66); 30-point games (7); field goals made (226); and 22-point games (17).

He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers in a career and he is the only player from a major conference with those numbers dating back to the 1992-93 season. Garza is the only Hawkeye in school history to amass four 400-point seasons and two 600-point seasons.

2021 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Semifinalists:

  • Jared Butler (Butler)
  • Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State)
  • Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
  • Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)
  • Luka Garza (Iowa)
  • Quentin Grimes (Houston)
  • Herbert Jones (Alabama)
  • Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)
  • Evan Mobley (USC)
  • Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story