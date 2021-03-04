Luka Garza named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist for second consecutive season

For the second consecutive season, University of Iowa All-American Luka Garza is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player who achieves tremendous on-court success.
Garza has led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes to 18 victories so far this season, including wins in five of their last six. He leads the nation in total points (607); player efficiency rating (36.66); 30-point games (7); field goals made (226); and 22-point games (17).
He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers in a career and he is the only player from a major conference with those numbers dating back to the 1992-93 season. Garza is the only Hawkeye in school history to amass four 400-point seasons and two 600-point seasons.
2021 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Semifinalists:
- Jared Butler (Butler)
- Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State)
- Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
- Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)
- Luka Garza (Iowa)
- Quentin Grimes (Houston)
- Herbert Jones (Alabama)
- Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)
- Evan Mobley (USC)
- Drew Timme (Gonzaga)