Luka Garza named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist for second consecutive season

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) is pumped up after making a basket while being fouled during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

For the second consecutive season, University of Iowa All-American Luka Garza is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player who achieves tremendous on-court success.

Garza has led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes to 18 victories so far this season, including wins in five of their last six. He leads the nation in total points (607); player efficiency rating (36.66); 30-point games (7); field goals made (226); and 22-point games (17).

He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers in a career and he is the only player from a major conference with those numbers dating back to the 1992-93 season. Garza is the only Hawkeye in school history to amass four 400-point seasons and two 600-point seasons.

2021 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Semifinalists: