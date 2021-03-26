Luka Garza reflects on his Hawkeye career, ‘I love the University of Iowa’

The list of Luka Garza’s accomplishments seems to be an endless list of player of the year trophies and program records, which is why he will be remembered as one of the greatest Hawkeyes to come through the University of Iowa.

While racking up plenty of awards and recognition, he was never able to be a part of a team that made it past the Sweet Sixteen. It’s something he says will weigh heavy on his heart for the rest of his life. That said, his career is still one for the ages.

“I feel heartbroken that with all the work I did, I couldn’t lead this team to where it wanted to go,” said Garza. “That’s something that will haunt me for the rest of my life. It’s just upsetting.”

For Garza, it’s a disappointing end to an area. Despite the team’s loss to Oregon in the NCAA Tournament, Garza was a key piece in bringing the men’s basketball program at the University of Iowa back to relevance.

“When I came here my freshmen year we were 14-19,” said Garza. “One of the worst teams, we were the laughing stock, teams would come into our building and beat us by 30. There was no post-season for us. There was no March Madness. We would have made it 3 times after and obviously one year we had cut short.”

From a team sitting near the bottom of the Big Ten to a team earning a double-bye, it’s not surprising that when Luka Garza’s game grew so did the win totals for Iowa basketball.

“I’m so grateful to have played here,” said Garza. “I was ranked number 100 in my class. A lot of teams stayed away and they didn’t want to recruit me. They said I was too slow, I couldn’t jump, I couldn’t score at the next level and coach (Fran) McCaffery saw right through that. They saw me as a player who can help this team and program. I’m so proud of this team and what we were able to do. We did so many great things. We got 14 wins in the Big Ten, the best conference in America. If you were to ask me my freshmen year if we would be in a game where we were number 3 in the country, I would have told you you were crazy. There’s a lot of things we did over my time here as a team that I’m proud of.”

While falling short of his team goals is something that hurts the Washington, D.C. native, he’s confident those still in the Iowa locker room have what it takes to keep pushing this program forward. When Garza left the floor for the final time, he had a message for his teammates.

"It all hit me at once. Looking up at the scoreboard and knowing I will never put on this jersey again. It all hit me at once. I was trying to tell those guys the next time they get back here they'll push us where we need to go. I'm so thankful to have played here." https://t.co/vhf0331Asq — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 22, 2021

“It all hit me at once,” said Garza. “I will never put this jersey on again. I told those guys the next time they get back here they can push us where we need to go. I couldn’t do it, but they can.”

As for Garza’s future, he hopes the early tournament exit will inspire him to keep working hard and find success in the next chapter of his life.

“It’s upsetting we couldn’t be able to excel and win,” said Garza. “That’s the most upsetting thing. I love the University of Iowa, I love my teammates, I love my coaches, these guys changed my life. I worked as hard as I could, I played as hard as I could. It just hurts that it’s over and for me, it’s added motivation to do great things in the future. It won’t be as a basketball player here at the University of Iowa, but I’ll do whatever I can to push myself to success in the future.”

Garza leaves Iowa as the all-time scoring leader in the history of men’s basketball at the University of Iowa, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, and will have his jersey retired at Carver-Hawkeye Arena next season.

A legacy that will last far after he leaves Iowa City, the place he called his home for four years.