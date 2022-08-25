Hawkeyes all-time leading scorer Luka Garza signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Garza spent last season with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 5.8 points on 44.9 percent shooting and 3.1 rebounds per game in 32 games — starting five. He also played in 16 games for the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, and averaged 20.6 points on 51.8 percent shooting and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Garza’s 2,306 points for Iowa was the seventh-highest scoring total in Big Ten history. He earned unanimous 2020-21 National Player of the Year honors after averaging 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 31.6 minutes per game in 31 games during his final season.

He was twice named unanimously to the All-America first team and was also a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year.

Garza and Joe Wieskamp became only the third Hawkeyes basketball pair to be drafted together in 2021 — and first since Ricky Davis and Ryan Bowen in 1998. And on Wednesday, both signed new NBA deals.

Garza was selected by Detroit with the 52nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.