Luka Garza wins back-to-back Sporting News Player of the Year awards

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) reacts during a video tribute following an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Garza became Iowa’s all-time leading scorer in the game as Iowa won 74-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa’s Luka Garza was announced as the 2020-2021 Sporting News Player of the Year in men’s college basketball on Tuesday morning.

This marks the second year in the row Garza won the honor, the first to do so since Michael Jordan in 1984. Other players to win the award in consecutive years are Oscar Robertson (1958, 1959, 1960), Jerry Lucas (1961, 1962) Bill Bradley (1964, 1965), Bill Walton (1972, 1973, 1974).

The Iowa center was also named an unanimous All-American by Sporting News.

Garza is averaging 23.8 PPG and 8.7 REB this season along with a college basketball leading 35.4 PER (Player Efficiency Rating). That PER would currently qualify as 10th best all-time in D1 college basketball since the stat began being tracked. Garza’s 23.8 PPG tops third in nation but his total 642 points leads the country.

Garza has also been named Player of the Year by BleacherReport. Iowa’s all-time leading scorer will most likely rack up more national honors by the end of the season.