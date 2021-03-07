Luka Garza’s emotional goodbye to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, ‘I love this place’

Senior Day in Iowa City is always a time to celebrate and appreciate the Hawkeyes who are suiting up for their final time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sunday’s Senior Day against Wisconsin featured a Hawkeye duo that will go down in Iowa history.
Without question, Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon are some of the greatest Hawkeyes that have passed through the men’s basketball program. Bohannon, the men’s basketball program’s all-time assist record holder scored all 16 of his points in the second half of Iowa’s nail-biting win over Wisconsin. Garza, tallied 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hawkeyes.
The two were met at Carver-Hawkeye Arena by a few dozen fans who wanted to show their appreciation for all the sacrifices they have made in the black and gold.
To Garza’s surprise, his Senior Day had an added bonus as the school honored the program’s all-time scoring leader.
Watch as Luka Garza learns that #55 will be retired and hang in the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena:
Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Jarek Andrzejewski sat down with Dustin Nolan on Fox 18 Sports Sunday to discuss Iowa’s win, Luka Garza’s tearful goodbye to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and how Iowa looks heading into the postseason.