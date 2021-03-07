Luka Garza’s emotional goodbye to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, ‘I love this place’

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) gets emotional after finding out his jersey will be retired during a ceremony following their win over the Wisconsin Badgers Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Senior Day in Iowa City is always a time to celebrate and appreciate the Hawkeyes who are suiting up for their final time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sunday’s Senior Day against Wisconsin featured a Hawkeye duo that will go down in Iowa history.

Without question, Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon are some of the greatest Hawkeyes that have passed through the men’s basketball program. Bohannon, the men’s basketball program’s all-time assist record holder scored all 16 of his points in the second half of Iowa’s nail-biting win over Wisconsin. Garza, tallied 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hawkeyes.

The two were met at Carver-Hawkeye Arena by a few dozen fans who wanted to show their appreciation for all the sacrifices they have made in the black and gold.

Hawkeye fans showing love to their seniors ahead of Iowa/Wisconsin.



Not the send-off Iowa fans thought they'd give this group, but a great show of appreciation for these athletes during these crazy times. pic.twitter.com/p9QUsQO91N — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 7, 2021

To Garza’s surprise, his Senior Day had an added bonus as the school honored the program’s all-time scoring leader.

Watch as Luka Garza learns that #55 will be retired and hang in the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Jarek Andrzejewski sat down with Dustin Nolan on Fox 18 Sports Sunday to discuss Iowa’s win, Luka Garza’s tearful goodbye to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and how Iowa looks heading into the postseason.