Luka Garza’s NFT card, perks sell for over $41,000

Luka Garza’s first of its kind NFT auction ended with the highest and winning bid coming in at $41,141.81.

The highest bidder not only won the NFT Luka Garza card but also will get to spend some time with Iowa’s all-time leading scorer by play a game of H.O.R.S.E. and enjoying dinner and a movie with Garza. They also win an autographed pair of shoes, a meditation session with Garza, and a lifetime VIP pass to any future Luka Garza basketball camps.

Garza is the first college athlete to auction off an NFT card. NFTs are relatively new but have been gaining popularity on social media.

NFTs, according to Wikipedia, are “A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable.”

In other words, NFTs are online files that are verified for authenticity.

Part of the proceeds are being donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.