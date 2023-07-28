Nobody needs to give a Hawkeye fan any motivation to hate Wisconsin, but this might be the polar opposite. The newest leader on the opposing end of the battle for the brass bull has Iowa roots — that begin with deep respect.

Idols become rivals, even in the Big Ten. And, perhaps surprisingly, that could be said for Luke Fickell coaching against Kirk Ferentz.

“I’ve always watched and studied from afar on all things that they’ve done,” Fickell said in Indianapolis at Big Ten football media days. “There is not a bigger fan from the outside of all the things that [Ferentz] has done than me.”

“From the way that they played defense to the longevity the coaches have, to the way he’s done things and the type of people that he’s had,” Fickell said.

Fickell was a player at Ohio State, and began his coaching career at Akron and eventually Ohio State in 2002. Fickell held various positions in Columbus for 14 years including as the interim head coach in 2011. Overall, the Buckeyes went 6-1 against the Hawkeyes while Fickell during his time in Columbus.

But Fickell’s affinity for the Hawkeyes goes even deeper than football.

“That goes back to maybe as a young kid being an Iowa guy — meaning my idol was Dan Gable,” Fickell revealed.

“When we play Wisconsin, it’s going to be hard,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “They’ve always been well coached. Luke Fickell is a tremendous person I know he did a great job at Cincinnati. My guess is they are going to look different but they’re going to be very good again.”

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.