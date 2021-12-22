McLimore FTs lift IUPUI women over No. 15 Iowa 74-73

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, drives to the basket against IUPUI’s Rachel McLimore during an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Rachel McLimore scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with three seconds left, as IUPUI dominated the fourth quarter to defeat No. 15 Iowa 74-73.

The Hawkeyes led by 18 points Iowa led 69-60 on a Kate Martin layup with under six minutes to play but a 10-2 burst made it 71-70 with under two minutes to go. Monika Czinano made a layup for the Hawkeyes but Macee Williams, who also had 19 points answered that.

Following an Iowa turnover McLimore was fould driving to the basket. After the successful free throws, Czinano, who led Iowa with 23 points, missed a potential winner.

Iowa returns to action on Dec. 30th at Penn State.