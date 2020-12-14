Michigan back at practice to prepare for Hawkeyes

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says his team had a lot of “energy and enthusiasm” when it was cleared to practice for the first time since a COVID-19 outbreak broke out within the program.

Harbaugh says the Wolverines practiced on Sunday and would again on Monday before taking a break for final exams on Tuesday.

He says practice will continue later in the week to prepare to play at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday night. Harbaugh declined to say how many players will be unavailable to compete against the Hawkeyes, citing privacy.

Michigan’s previous two games were canceled due to 16 people within the program testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school was not releasing details of the outbreak.