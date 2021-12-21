Minus a few key players, Hawkeyes release depth chart ahead of Citrus Bowl

Iowa released it’s depth chart ahead of Citrus Bowl, and as expected for a number of reasons, there’s some notable names missing from it.

Offensive two-deep depth chart for the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky.

The biggest being junior running back Tyler Goodson, who earlier this month announced he was opting out of the Hawkeyes’ final game of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft. He finished the season with 1,108 yards. Listed as the starter and looking to help Goodson’s shoes is Ivory Kelly-Martin. The senior hasn’t recorded a carry since Iowa’s 27-7 loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 30.

Behind him are Gavin Williams, who served as Goodson’s primary back-up at the end of the season, and LeShon Williams. Gavin Williams had 207 yards in limited action this year, including a career-high 56 yards against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. LeShon Williams has yet to get a carry in his Iowa career.

Missing from the wide receivers group is Tyrone Tracy Jr., as he announced his intentions to transfer earlier in the postseason. The junior came into the season as the Hawkeyes top receiver, but saw his snaps diminish at the end of the season and fell down depth charts in favor of freshman Keagan Johnson. Tracy Jr. recently committed to Purdue.

Johnson and Nico Ragaini will continue to serve as the Hawkeyes’ starting receivers on paper, with Charlie Jones and Arland Bruce IV mixing in.

Defensive and special teams two-deep depth chart for the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky.

On the defensive side, corner Matt Hankins will not play. Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz announced the senior’s season was over prior to the Big Ten Championship. Terry Roberts who started in place of an injured Riley Moss at times this year, is also not listed on the depth chart either. Roberts has been dealing with an injury that forced him to miss several games at the end of the season.

Riley Moss, who has a big NFL decision coming up soon will start on one side. Jermari Harris is listed as the other starter. Coach Ferentz was very complimentary of Harris at the end of season, after he was thrown into action several times this season, following a number injuries in the secondary.

The rest of the depth chart looks similar to weeks past. Junior Spencer Petras will start at quarterback after leaving the game against Michigan with a torso injury. Sophomore Alex Padilla is still his back-up. From left to right, the listed starters on the offensive line goes: Jack Plumb, Kyler Schott, Tyler Linderbaum, Connor Colby and Nick DeJong.