Monday Breakdowns: Iowa Hawkeyes game 1 vs. Purdue

Monday Breakdowns: One of my favorite plays from Saturday was Dane Belton big hit. Belton had great eyes, reaction, and he perfectly times the hit without using his helmet and drawing a flag. @HawkeyeHQ

A player who played great on Saturday was Tyler Goodson. Goodson had 136 yards from scrimmage. Iowa should use him more out of the backfield, and get in him space. Goodson also did not touch the ball in the 4th quarter, and that can't happen. @HawkeyeHQ

Linebacker Barrington Wade had a solid game. Wade had 5 tackles, a sack and an interception. @HawkeyeHQ

D-linemen Daviyon Nixon had a great game as well. Nixon had 7 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. @HawkeyeHQ

