Six out of Iowa’s 12 games on the 2023 schedule now have a start time. Today, three times were announced, along with a modification to the Penn State game on September 23. Here’s what we know:
9/2: vs. Utah State 11 a.m. on FS1
9/9: @ Iowa State 2:30 p.m. on FOX
9/16: vs. Western Michigan on BTN
9/23: @ Penn State 6:30 p.m. on CBS
9/30: vs. Michigan State
10/7: vs. Purdue 2:30/3/6:30 p.m.
10/14: @ Wisconsin
10/21: vs. Minnesota
10/28: Bye
11/4: @ Northwestern
11/11: vs. Rutgers
11/18: vs. Illinois
11/24: @ Nebraska 11 a.m. on CBS
Three out of the five games with TV assignments are on CBS or FOX. Kickoff times for all the other games will be selected during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process.
94 days and counting…
