Six out of Iowa’s 12 games on the 2023 schedule now have a start time. Today, three times were announced, along with a modification to the Penn State game on September 23. Here’s what we know:

9/2: vs. Utah State 11 a.m. on FS1

9/9: @ Iowa State 2:30 p.m. on FOX

9/16: vs. Western Michigan on BTN

9/23: @ Penn State 6:30 p.m. on CBS

9/30: vs. Michigan State

10/7: vs. Purdue 2:30/3/6:30 p.m.

10/14: @ Wisconsin

10/21: vs. Minnesota

10/28: Bye

11/4: @ Northwestern

11/11: vs. Rutgers

11/18: vs. Illinois

11/24: @ Nebraska 11 a.m. on CBS

Three out of the five games with TV assignments are on CBS or FOX. Kickoff times for all the other games will be selected during the in-season 12-/6-day selection process.

94 days and counting…

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.