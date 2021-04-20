Mulvey makes it official, signs with the Hawkeyes

University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Tuesday that Riley Mulvey has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

Mulvey is a 6’11, 230-pound center from Rotterdam, New York who last attended St. Thomas More. With the departure of Luka Garza and Jack Nunge transferring to Xavier, adding a player to the frontcourt was a point of emphasis for the Hawkeyes this offseason.

“Building my relationship with Coach Fran McCaffery over the last two and a half years has inspired my commitment to be a Hawkeye,” said Mulvey. “I love how the team is connected as a family on and off the court, and the passion of the fans. I am excited to get on the court with my new teammates this summer and see what we can do as a team.”

Mulvey averaged 12 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 6 blocks per game at Albany Academy in his sophomore season. He then left to play at St. Thomas More in Connecticut due to COVID-19 where he averaged 14.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game in his junior year. Following the season, he reclassified to graduate early.

He was the second-ranked 2022 junior in Connecticut before reclassifying and ranked as the No. 5 player in 2021.

Mulvey not only shows promise on the court but also excels in the classroom posting a 3.89 GPA at Albany Academy his sophomore year and a 3.93 GPA at St. Thomas More his junior year. He has since reclassified and will be attending the University of Iowa this upcoming school year.

“I am very excited to have Riley Mulvey join our program,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Riley really knows how to play. He is a skilled frontcourt player with excellent defensive instincts. He is an excellent shot-blocker and can run the floor. Offensively, he can finish around the basket and score off either shoulder. Riley will be a great addition to our program.”