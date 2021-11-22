Keegan Murray named Big Ten Co-Player of the week

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murrary was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning. He splits the award with Purdue forward Trevion Williams.

Murray averaged 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 blocks last week, while helping the Hawkeyes go 2-0. He also shot 54.3 percent from the field and 86.7 percent from the free throw line. Murray had 27 points and 21 rebounds against North Carolina Central on Nov. 16, becoming just the fourth Hawkeyes in the last 50 years to have a 20 point, 20 rebound game, and the first since 1977.

The last Big Ten player to have a 20-20 game was the player Murray split this week’s award with in Williams. He had one back in January of 2020.

Murray leads the Big Ten in scoring at 25.5 points per game. This was his first career player of week honors.

The Hawkeyes return to action on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, when they take on Western Michigan.