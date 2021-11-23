Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives past Western Michigan forward Markeese Hastings (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 109-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win.

Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for Iowa (5-0). Tony Perkins added 15 points and Kris Murray had 12.

Keegan Murray converted a three-point play for his 29th point of the game with about 16 minutes remaining that stretched the Hawkeyes’ lead to 60-30.

The Hawkeyes shot 53% overall and scored 36 points off 24 turnovers. They had a double-digit lead with about nine minutes remaining in the first half and built a 49-20 halftime advantage.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Western Michigan (1-3). Mack Smith added 12 points.

Keegan Murray entered as one of three players from a major conference to score 24-plus points in each of their first four games of the season over the last 15 years. Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) and Arizona’s Allonzo Trier (2017-18) also accomplished the feat.