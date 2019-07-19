Huskers “wanna give a little more” in rivalry with Iowa

Big Ten Media Days are in full swing in Chicago and Iowa’s foe from the West took to the podiums at the Hilton on Thursday … and discussed the Hawkeyes-Huskers rivalry.

“You know I think Nebraska fans in general are really passionate about every game,” said Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez. “But the Iowa one seemed to strike them a little bit more and I think Iowa was really into it as well.”

Martinez’ first game against Iowa was at Kinnick Stadium last November. Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry, on the other hand, will get just one more shot to defeat the Hawkeyes — something he’s yet to do as a Cornhusker.

“Every team we face, we’re gonna give them the respect as if they’re the best team in the nation…but you wanna give just a little more for Iowa,” Barry said.

The passion of the rivalry was on full display in the Hawks 31-28 win on Black Friday.

“The trash talk didn’t stop. I’m getting in the running back’s face, he’s getting in my face and it’s getting real,” Barry said. “That’s why I play this game of football. I love it. I love when it’s like that.”

The intensity level should only rise with both teams expecting to contend for the Big Ten West title. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said that should be the new norm in the border battle.

“It’s gonna be one of the key games on our schedule every year,” Frost said. “I know there’s a lot of bad blood with the respective fan bases on both sides. ”

But don’t expect either fan base to alter what Frost or the Nebraska program thinks about Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa program.

“In our building, we have a ton of respect for Coach Ferentz and what he’s built Iowa. At the end of the day, I hope it continues to be two really good teams who continue to do things the right way and have some good competition,” Frost said.