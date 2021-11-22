Nebraska starting QB Adrian Martinez out with shoulder injury against Iowa

For the second week in a row, the Hawkeyes’ opponent will be without an important piece of the team. Last week, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema missed the game in Iowa City after a positive Covid-19 test. This week, Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa on Friday due to a shoulder injury, according to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost.

Frost said the injury happened in the first half of Nebraska’s 35-28 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. Martinez would finish the game, going 23-35 for 351 yards, while scoring two total touchdowns and throwing two interceptions.

“He’s such a tough kid, I didn’t expect him to play in the second half and he came right up to me before the second-half kickoff and said he wanted to go,” Frost said.

Martinez is the team’s leading passer and rusher. Backup Logan Smothers is expected to start Friday. The redshirt freshman is 7-11 for 119 yards and has rushed for 69 yards in limited snaps this season.

