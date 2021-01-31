Nelson Brands is Continuing His Families Legacy at Iowa

The Brands family has been a big part of the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program for the last several seasons. Now a younger Brands is starting to take over, Nelson Brands is a 184-pound sophomore and is off to a 2-0 start this season.
Raised to be a champion of life Nelson Brands has had high expectations since arriving at Iowa, his dad is Terry Brands, an assistant coach for the Hawkeyes and his Uncle is Tom Brands, the Iowa Wrestling program’s Head Coach.
Nelson Brands and the top ranked Iowa Hawkeyes will return home to face Illinois at 11 o’clock on Sunday.