Networking event prepares Hawkeye football team for careers off the field

Only 2% of college football players make it to the NFL; the Iowa football program is helping prepare the other 98% for future careers.

“At some point, your career is gonna be over and you’re gonna want to maximize whatever you develop while you’re here as much as you can,” said former Hawkeye Anthony Herron, who was one of 31 Iowa alumni at the program’s networking event .

Herron offered his advice to current players stating “Don’t be afraid to fail. Don’t be afraid to pursue something you’re not sure you’ll enjoy. Because if you don’t enjoy it, then you check that off the list. That’s something I know I don’t like, but you still get something from that.”



