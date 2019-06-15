Breaking News
Rock Island County Board moves to sell Hope Creek

Networking event prepares Hawkeye football team for careers off the field

Hawkeye Headquarters

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

Only 2% of college football players make it to the NFL; the Iowa football program is helping prepare the other 98% for future careers. 

“At some point, your career is gonna be over and you’re gonna want to maximize whatever you develop while you’re here as much as you can,” said former Hawkeye Anthony Herron, who was one of 31 Iowa alumni at the program’s networking event .

Herron offered his advice to current players stating “Don’t be afraid to fail. Don’t be afraid to pursue something you’re not sure you’ll enjoy. Because if you don’t enjoy it, then you check that off the list. That’s something I know I don’t like, but you still get something from that.” 
 

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 Hawkeyes (0-0)

DateOpponentTime/result
8/31/19Miami (Ohio)6:30 p.m.
9/7/19Rutgers11 a.m.
9/14/19at Iowa State3 p.m.
9/28/19Middle Tenn. St.TBA
10/5/19at Michigan11 a.m.
10/12/19Penn StateTBA
10/19/19Purdue11 a.m.
10/26/19at Northwestern11 a.m.
11/9/19at WisconsinTBA
11/16/19MinnesotaTBA
11/23/19IllinoisTBA
11/29/19at Nebraska1:30 p.m.