IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The new 2020 Hawkeyes football schedule was released by the Big Ten on Wednesday, and it added a few wrinkles.

Like closing the season with Ohio State, a spot usually reserved for Michigan.

Iowa will now host Maryland in its opener on September 5.

The full schedule:

9/5 Maryland

9/12 @ Purdue

9/19 @ Minnesota

9/26 Nebraska

10/3 Northwestern

10/10 @ Illinois

10/24 @ Penn State

10/31 Michigan State

11/14 Wisconsin

11/21 @ Ohio State