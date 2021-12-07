Nine Hawkeyes named to AP All-Big Ten teams

Iowa players celebrate after defeating Maryland 51-14 during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Nine Iowa football players were named to an AP All-Big Ten team Tuesday.

The group is led by junior center Tyler Linderbaum, who was one of three unanimous first team selections. Senior corner Riley Moss was also named to the first team.

Junior safety Dane Belton, junior linebacker Jack Campbell, senior cornerback Matt Hankins, senior returner Charlie Jones, senior offensive lineman Kyler Schott, senior kicker Caleb Shudak, senior defensive end and Zach VanValkenburg were all second-team selections.

It continues a big week for Linderbaum who has received numerous other honors this season and was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy on Monday.

Moss ranks 11th in the country and third in the Big Ten with four interceptions.

Belton ranks second in the nation in interceptions with five. He has 43 tackles this season, including four tackles for loss.

Campbell leads Iowa and ranks second in the Big Ten with 129 tackles.. He also has six pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles, one caused fumble and 3.5 tackles for loss. He scored two touchdowns during the regular season.

Hankins, who missed the last few games, finished with three interceptions. He has totaled 44 tackles and five pass break-ups. He will not play the rest of the season due to an injury.

Jones leads the conference and ranks second in the NCAA in total kick return yards (605). Jones also returned a kickoff for a touchdown Illinois, providing Iowa a big spark in the 33-23 win. He was named the Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.

Schott has made 18 career starts and played in 25 games. He has started the last nine games at left guard.

Shudak has gone 23-of-27 on field goal attempts this season, with a long of 51 yards. He was also named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award.

VanValkenburg has started all 13 games at defensive end this season, totaling 50 tackles, with 12.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.