The Iowa Hawkeyes are getting ready for their game against Michigan in the Big Ten title game on Saturday. They know nobody’s picking them to win the big game — but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

There’s no two ways about it. This is a true David versus Goliath matchup.

The Hawkeyes are 23-point underdogs against Michigan and admittedly this is the best team they faced all year.

Iowa’s a true underdog. Nobody’s giving them a chance to win outside of Iowa City – and that’s just the way they want it.

“I feel like no one gives us a chance in this game, but that’s how we like it here,” Nico Ragaini said. “We’re just gonna do our thing. And try to try our best, you know?”

“We’ve been on that end the whole season. So, I mean, we like it like that,” Sebastian Castro said. “So we always embrace diversity and everything like that. So, I mean, it’s all really just fun. Just keep on proving people wrong.”

“We love being the underdog and we’re just gonna go in there with nothing to lose and have some fun as well,” Tory Taylor said. “You know, it’s a great environment, nothing to lose, and that’s what it’s all about.”

“I think historically, that’s kind of been the way Iowa is and if you don’t embrace it, you’re gonna probably be a loser,” Kirk Ferentz said. “So you may be a loser anyway or come out losing the game and not be a loser, but lose the game. But I think you have to relish the opportunity, the challenge and understand just how significant the challenge is going to be and appreciate that and respect that.”

Iowa’s a chip-on-your-shoulder type of program, and they’re embracing their underdog role, whether anybody believes it or not. Iowa thinks they can go to Indianapolis and pull off the impossible.

For more Hawkeyes football coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.