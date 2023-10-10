Noah Shannon is back on Iowa’s roster and has been cleared to practice by the NCAA as it reconsiders its penalties for gambling, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday.

🚨 Noah Shannon’s been cleared to practice pic.twitter.com/jzRbbkxiQn — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) October 10, 2023

No decision has been made on when or if Shannon will be able to play in a game.

In August, Ferentz announced that the defensive tackle was facing a one-year suspension for gambling on a Hawkeyes team.

At the time, Shannon was the only Hawkeye to come forward and allow his name to be released. Since then, Jermari Harris acknowledged he served a two-week suspension.

“It needs to be re-thought a little bit, and I’m hopeful the appeal will reflect people re-thinking things,” Ferentz said at the time.

Unfortunately for Shannon, his appeal to the NCAA was denied in September, seemingly effectively ending his Hawkeye career after starting each game of the past two seasons.

But last week, the NCAA announced it was reevaluating its penalties on college players gambling on teams other than their own, and after Iowa’s win over Purdue on Saturday, Ferentz offered the first ray of light to Shannon.

