Noah Shannon will be an honorary captain for the Hawkeyes this weekend, and take the center of the field with the team before their battle with Illinois.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Tuesday than Shannon would also be able to take part in Iowa’s senior day as well.

“He’s more than earned that,” Ferentz said Tuesday. “He is so respected by everybody in this building, and I’m not minimizing speeding tickets but that’s really what this thing was the equivalent of.”

Shannon missed the entire season due to a gambling suspension.

Iowa’s Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)