Now there’s a bobblehead of Caitlin Clark! And, with a little patience, fans can get one, according to a Facebook news release from the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines.

Fans can purchase a Caitlin Clark bobblehead bundle here for $30, which includes a ticket to the June 3 game at Principal Park in Des Moines and a bobblehead.

Clark will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game. A meet-and-greet also is planned, but buying the bundle doesn’t guarantee a spot for that.

A limited number of bobblehead bundles are available. They can be picked up at the June 3 game, and will not be shipped or mailed, the release says.