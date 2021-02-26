Hawkeyes’ Nunge out with season-ending injury, will undergo surgery

Iowa forward Jack Nunge looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Iowa Hawkeyes have announced that Jack Nunge tore his right meniscus against Michigan on Thursday evening. The injury will cost the redshirt sophomore forward to miss the remainder of the season. He will undergo surgery next week to repair the meniscus and will be sidelined for the next four to six months.

Nunge has now suffered two season-ending injuries within the last 16 months. He suffered a torn ACL on the same knee back in November of 2019.

“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during this recovery. We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”