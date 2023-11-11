Drew Stevens kicked three field goals, and Iowa added two fourth-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 22-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday that helped the Hawkeyes clinch a share of the Big Ten West Division title.

Iowa’s defense posted its first shutout since the end of last season, while its offense had its most productive game of this season.

“It’s a dream as a middle linebacker”



Jay Higgins on the shutout, the first since Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky pic.twitter.com/hGpfVPjlaf — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 12, 2023

“As the game kept going, I thought our guys got more confident,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “November football, and I’ve said this before, is when things shape up or don’t shape up for football teams.”

The Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten), who came into the game ranked as one of the nation’s worst offenses, put up a season-high 402 yards and had almost a 17-minute edge in time of possession.

“It shows how much we’ve grown as an offense,” said quarterback Deacon Hill, who threw for a career-high 223 yards.

Deacon Hill on what Spencer Petras has told him throughout the year pic.twitter.com/K1jFXqCPm6 — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 12, 2023

The Hawkeyes held Rutgers (6-4, 3-4) to just 127 yards. Iowa’s defense shut down Kyle Monangai, the Big Ten’s leading rusher at 100.3 yards per game, holding him to just 39 yards on 13 carries.

“That was a big key for us to keep him under control,” Ferentz said.

“It really started with the guys up front,” said Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson, who had seven tackles. “They’ve been physical day in and day out, and whenever we can neutralize an offensive line like that, it just helps get us free and makes our job easier.”

Iowa’s defense has allowed just one offensive touchdown in the last four games.

“Iowa is exactly who we thought they were,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “They sure played well today.”

Stevens kicked a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 43-yarder in the third. He added a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Jaziun Patterson had a 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to put Iowa up 12-0, then Hill threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Brown with 4:39 left to close the scoring.

Hill, who moved into the starting lineup after Cade McNamara suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game of the season, had his best game of the season, completing 20 of 31 passes.

“Over time he’s getting a lot better”



Mason Richman on Deacon Hill pic.twitter.com/S86VwYF8jF — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 12, 2023

He completed passes to seven different receivers, including a 54-yarder to tight end Zach Ortwerth, his longest completion of the day, that set up Stevens’ second field goal.

“The biggest thing is trusting myself and the growth I’ve seen in the last month or so,” Hill said.

“Clearly he was playing with more confidence out there,” Ferentz said. “I’m guessing he’s been hearing a lot of negative stuff out there. Instead of worrying about that, he’s been trying to get better.”

Iowa’s defense kept Rutgers from mounting any sort of comeback.

The Scarlet Knights’ last five drives ended with either a three-and-out or a turnover. Rutgers was also penalized seven times for 40 yards.

“I think we had, what, five false starts,” Schiano said. “You don’t have a chance when you do that.”

Kirk says he’s proud of the way the team fought through the “bumps in the road” in the first half pic.twitter.com/KscEXvUbW4 — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 12, 2023

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights couldn’t find any sort of rhythm against Iowa’s defense. Rutgers came into the game ranked 34th nationally in rushing offense, but had just 34 yards on 23 carries. Gavin Wimsatt threw for just 93 yards, completing 7 of 18 passes. “We played the first-place team in the Big Ten East (Ohio State) last week, and we played the first-place team in the Big Ten West this week,” Schiano said. “That’s how it is in this league.”

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have been winning all season with defense and special teams, and this game was no different. Iowa posted its first shutout in Big Ten play since 2019 — when they blanked both Rutgers and Northwestern — and its first overall since the 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl last season. The offensive life, though, is a good sign heading into the closing two weeks of the regular season. Iowa did not have a three-and-out in its 11 possessions.

Mason Richman could be a motivational speaker,



His “break the rock” analogy is a must-listen, for how the Iowa offense broke through in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/8ugbZXBvQ1 — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) November 12, 2023

THE WAVE

UP NEXT

Rutgers: At Penn State next Saturday.

Iowa: Hosts Illinois next Saturday.

EXTRA POINT

Kirk Ferentz congratulated by Cade McNamara as he exits the field after a 22-0 win that puts the #Hawkeyes at 8-2. pic.twitter.com/9evjrH8q5r — Ryan M. Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 11, 2023

For more Hawkeyes football coverage, follow @BlakeHornTV and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook. You can find Hawkeye Headquarters at HawkeyeHQ.com all season.