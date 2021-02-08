On Draft night, Tristan Wirfs was scared of Tom Brady after ignoring his message. Now they’re Super Bowl Champs

What an incredible season it’s been for former Hawkeyes tackle Tristan Wirfs. In 1,284 snaps this season he only gave up 1 sack, and now he’s a Super Bowl champ.

But his first meeting with his quarterback Tom Brady was a little awkward. Brady sent Wirfs a message on Instagram and the tackle was so caught up in the moment he didn’t see it.

Wirfs admitted he was scared of Brady, but he overcame that fear and became one of the best tackles in the NFL.

Tampa Bay traded up to select Wirfs with the 13th pick of the NFL draft. Head Coach Bruce Arians believed Tristan was the best tackle in the draft and that he did an outstanding job this season.