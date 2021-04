The model Iowa football player that's what defensive lineman Chauncey Golston was for the Hawkeyes. Now the captain is trying to show his versatility and football IQ for the NFL Draft.

"Never want to be a one trick pony. And I've showed that I can play every spot on the line and coaches, and I also showed that I have a high football IQ so when coaches want to talk about football. They are like oh he knows this terminology and stuff like that plus stuff like that and the film shows that I can perform at multiple positions at a high level. So, versatility is everything. And being able to fit in multiple different schemes is what you want to do especially when you are interviewing for 32 different schemes" said Chauncey Golston.