Given the legalization of sports wagering in Iowa, Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta discuss how it will affect college programs.

"It's always been an industry," Ferentz said at Iowa Media Day on August 9. "It's always been something we've got to be cognizant of I think and educate our players on. So I really don't think the approach changes. I don't see how it changes at all. Gambling has always been involved, and so there's just lines of demarcation are pretty clear, and any of us involved in sports, to even think about being involved in that is just a bad deal."