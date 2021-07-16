Patrick McCaffery, Murray brothers going to Spain for exhibition games

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) blocks a shot by Western Illinois guard Justin Brookens (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Hawkeyes basketball will be going international in August. Patrick MaCaffery, Keegan Murray and Kris Murray will be headed to Spain as part of USA East Coast Basketball’s exhibition tour. Head Coach Fran McCaffery is also part of the coaching staff.

East Coast Basketball is a program that takes a collection of college players and coaches overseas for a series of games against foreign opponents every summer. This year, they have three teams going: Team Red, Team White and Team Blue.

Patrick McCaffery will play for the Team Red, coached by the legendary Larry Brown. The two Murrays are on Team White, led by another legendary coach in Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim. Coach McCaffery is an assistant coach for Team Blue under South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin.

The teams will have a two-day training camp at Manhattan College in New York City before heading off to Spain. They’ll play games in Barcelona and Valencia against teams from Spain and France.

McCaffery averaged 5.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as redshirt freshman last season. Keegan Murray was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team after averaging 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The two of them will look to take on bigger roles next season with the departures of Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp for the NBA.

Several Hawkeyes have participated in East Coast Basketball program in the past, including Dom Uhl, Nick Baer and Ryan Kriener.