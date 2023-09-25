Top 60 national recruit Aaliyah Guyton announced her college choice Monday night, much to the delight of Iowa basketball fans.
Kurt Pegler, sports director at our sister station in Peoria, WMBD, posted her decision to join the Hawkeyes on social media.
Guyton skipped the hats and went with a team reveal on the back of a t-shirt that stayed hidden under her jacket until the moment of truth. Here’s what the Peoria High School star had to say:
Guyton is the daughter of Indiana basketball Hall of Famer A.J. Guyton, who played for the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors in the NBA.
