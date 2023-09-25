Top 60 national recruit Aaliyah Guyton announced her college choice Monday night, much to the delight of Iowa basketball fans.

Kurt Pegler, sports director at our sister station in Peoria, WMBD, posted her decision to join the Hawkeyes on social media.

Peoria High star basketball player Aaliyah Guyton announces she is committing to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/X01oa3vGcH — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) September 25, 2023

Guyton skipped the hats and went with a team reveal on the back of a t-shirt that stayed hidden under her jacket until the moment of truth. Here’s what the Peoria High School star had to say:

Here's how top 60 national recruit Aaliyah Guyton announced her college choice tonight and what the Peoria High School senior had to say about her decision. pic.twitter.com/WrzDeiOoSy — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) September 26, 2023

Guyton is the daughter of Indiana basketball Hall of Famer A.J. Guyton, who played for the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

