Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 18, Iowa State 17

Lawrence White #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones tackles quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as he scrambled for yards at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 3-0 with a twice-lightning-delayed, come-from-behind 18-17 victory at Iowa State on Saturday that secured the Cy-Hawk Trophy for a fifth consecutive year.

Iowa now leads the overall series 45-22 and moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 18 and stayed put at No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio) and shutout win over Rutgers.

Photo gallery

  • Chauncey Golston #57, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 carry the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17 at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Nate Stanley #4 leads the celebration with teammates after Iowa won the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Trophy 18-17 over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with Jackson Subbert #50 after kicking a field goal at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Lawrence White #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones tackles quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as he scrambled for yards at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with Tristan Wirfs #74 after scoring a touchdown at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Kene Nwangwu #3 of the Iowa State Cyclones is tackled by defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by defensive back Greg Eisworth #12 of the Iowa State Cyclones on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Iowa’s Nick Niemann #49, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy #15, and Iowa State tight end Chase Allen #11 attempt to recover a fumble on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Anthony Johnson #26 of the Iowa State Cyclones sacks quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as he scrambled for yards on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Sheldon Croney Jr. #25 of the Iowa State Cyclones is tackled by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch #34 and linebacker Amani Jones on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • A.J. Epenesa #94 and Austin Schulte #74 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tackle Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy #15 as he scrambled for yards on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • D.J. Johnson #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks up a pass meant for wide receiver Joseph Scates #9 of the Iowa State Cyclones on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes for yards as defensive back Lawrence White #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones defends on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Brock Purdy #15 of the Iowa State Cyclones scrambles for yards as defensive back D.J. Johnson #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes pursues on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Landen Akers #82 of the Iowa State Cyclones tackles wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • The Iowa Hawkeyes leave the playing field for a lighting delay in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Iowa State Cyclones students run onto the football field during a thunderstorm at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The game was delayed between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones because of lighting strikes. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Iowa’s Mekhi Sargent #10 is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. #42, and defensive back Lawrence White #11 on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)
  • Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones, right, Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes shake hands at midfield during pregame warmups at at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

