Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 18, Iowa State 17

The Hawkeyes improved to 3-0 with a twice-lightning-delayed, come-from-behind 18-17 victory at Iowa State on Saturday that secured the Cy-Hawk Trophy for a fifth consecutive year.
Iowa now leads the overall series 45-22 and moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 18 and stayed put at No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.
You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio) and shutout win over Rutgers.
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.
Photo gallery
Tweets and videos
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.