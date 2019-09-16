Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 18, Iowa State 17

Lawrence White #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones tackles quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as he scrambled for yards at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 3-0 with a twice-lightning-delayed, come-from-behind 18-17 victory at Iowa State on Saturday that secured the Cy-Hawk Trophy for a fifth consecutive year.

Iowa now leads the overall series 45-22 and moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 18 and stayed put at No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Photo gallery

Chauncey Golston #57, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 carry the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17 at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Nate Stanley #4 leads the celebration with teammates after Iowa won the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Trophy 18-17 over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with Jackson Subbert #50 after kicking a field goal at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Lawrence White #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones tackles quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as he scrambled for yards at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with Tristan Wirfs #74 after scoring a touchdown at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Kene Nwangwu #3 of the Iowa State Cyclones is tackled by defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled by defensive back Greg Eisworth #12 of the Iowa State Cyclones on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa’s Nick Niemann #49, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy #15, and Iowa State tight end Chase Allen #11 attempt to recover a fumble on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Anthony Johnson #26 of the Iowa State Cyclones sacks quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes as he scrambled for yards on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Sheldon Croney Jr. #25 of the Iowa State Cyclones is tackled by Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch #34 and linebacker Amani Jones on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

A.J. Epenesa #94 and Austin Schulte #74 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tackle Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy #15 as he scrambled for yards on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

D.J. Johnson #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks up a pass meant for wide receiver Joseph Scates #9 of the Iowa State Cyclones on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes for yards as defensive back Lawrence White #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones defends on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy #15 of the Iowa State Cyclones scrambles for yards as defensive back D.J. Johnson #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes pursues on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Landen Akers #82 of the Iowa State Cyclones tackles wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes leave the playing field for a lighting delay in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa State Cyclones students run onto the football field during a thunderstorm at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The game was delayed between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones because of lighting strikes. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa’s Mekhi Sargent #10 is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. #42, and defensive back Lawrence White #11 on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones, right, Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes shake hands at midfield during pregame warmups at at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

Full postgame wrap w/ @J_SchaefferWOI from Iowa's 18-17 win over Iowa State in Ames.



I think everyone in Iowa is exhausted after this one. #Hawkeyes #cyclONEnation #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/FWXDRM5rfB — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 15, 2019

Tristan Wirfs is a big man, and he let out a couple roars to match his size after the #Hawkeyes #CyHawk win.



See what he has to say about the emotional celebration in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/9EYglra6Ao — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 15, 2019

Kirk Ferentz on all of the starts and stops due to storms: "I hate pregame warmup. That's one of the least favorite things about gameday for me. Got three of 'em today, so what a bonus that was." #Hawkeyes #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/3vsX3dKFAZ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 15, 2019

Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the comeback win: "It just shows how resilient our team is." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/sR5j3wQSRx — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 16, 2019

Devonte Young is greeted on the sideline after he recovered the muffed punt before another hero Keith Duncan (4 FG) emerges from the celebration with a fist pump. #Hawkeyes #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/gMsGDui2rY — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 16, 2019

More from Iowa's win over Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk battle. Hear what head coach Kirk Ferentz had to say after the victory@HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/MSM7jk55Gt — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) September 16, 2019

Crazy game in Ames this weekend. @J_SchaefferWOI and @AdamJRossow have the reaction from both teams at Jack Trice Stadium.@HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/SQcTjEi2l7 — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) September 16, 2019

"Even though it wasn't pretty, we still got the win. And that's really what matters. So in the future, we'll look back and we’re all gonna laugh and smile because that’s five years in a row.” A.J. Epenesa after the #Hawkeyes extended their #CyHawk streak. pic.twitter.com/GEUvx9U28o — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 16, 2019

Devonte Young on recovering the muffed punt to seal the win after two Cyclones collided. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/E20TutXieo — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 15, 2019

A.J. Epenesa: "The defense – I'm not gonna sit here and lie to you guys, we were struggling throughout the game – but we were we able to pull out some big 3 and outs mid-game and late in the game. … We kept scratching and fighting and we got the win." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/3axVqQjuKR — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 15, 2019

… but Ihmir Smith-Marsette said it was a "great ball" that was "nice and low where only I could get it. There's something that provided a spark to the offense." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/C78f43z1Vy — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 15, 2019

Tristan Wirfs: "The #CyHawk Trophy is pretty special. But after a day like that, it was that much better. All that sitting around and everything was pretty tough. … The combination of all those things made it pretty awesome." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Sw4yU9m1QC — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 15, 2019

Michael Ojemudia on where players took naps during the second lightning delay: "Any place you could see a flat surface." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/W7GuZGQ81k — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 15, 2019

Nate Stanley on how the #Hawkeyes handled the extended lightning delays. pic.twitter.com/PQkDHf0dTV — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 16, 2019

The #Hawkeyes' only touchdown was this Nate Stanley 1-yard run in the fourth quarter that made it 15-14. Iowa would go on to win 18-17. #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/FryxE7s9qG — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 15, 2019

Opening remarks by Kirk Ferentz after the #Hawkeyes' 18-17 win over Iowa State. #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/AEmzCT3VD5 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 15, 2019

Fired up Nate Stanley is the best Nate Stanley (right side during the fight song) https://t.co/yrbeknLP7Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 15, 2019

What a game it was today/night in Ames. It's the #Hawkeyes edging the #Cyclones 18-17 in a wild finish.

Shoutout to @AdamJRossow & @J_SchaefferWOI for their hard work in what was a LONG day at Jack Trice

Highlights and postgame reaction: https://t.co/KbEJhkr8N6 — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) September 15, 2019

This is now nervous energy.



Nate “Stones” Stanley doing it with his feet, body, etc.

1-yd TD run for No. 4.#Hawkeyes 15

Iowa State 14

12:10 to play https://t.co/XxU6sNibFO — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 15, 2019

Brandon Smith to the #Hawkeyes locker room. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 15, 2019

Things have escalated pic.twitter.com/qmjyqeKBaf — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 15, 2019

ISU 73-yard TD pass. #Hawkeyes down 14-6 with 14:03 left in 3rd. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 15, 2019

Weird first half, but you knew that.

7-6 Clones over Iowa. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 15, 2019

Fumble recovered by the #Hawkeyes at the 19. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 15, 2019

Field is fine. A little wet near the sidelines. Shouldn’t be an issue. pic.twitter.com/qtVXwmOtT6 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 14, 2019

Take 3 for No. 67 https://t.co/hBuZ6URhe5 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 14, 2019

There’s now standing water on the Jack Trice field.



This is gonna be a while, if at all. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 14, 2019

Cy-Hawk weather update – this lightning delay could easily go on for a while longer. Check out the storms West of Ames and heading in that direction…#CyHawk pic.twitter.com/gT91qTlmNw — Andy McCray (@Local4Andy) September 14, 2019

It's been gorgeous out since the first lightning delay… and yet, we've just entered our second with 13:24 left in the half and the #Hawkeyes down 7-3. #CyHawk ⛈ pic.twitter.com/WeflZIMDhl — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 14, 2019

TFW it's a weather delay on the 2nd possession. #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/OmQP7IGm0u — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 14, 2019

Lightning delay with 7:18 left in the first and the #Hawkeyes with a 3-0 lead. Players, media and @TheREALHerky leaving the field. There is also a wi-fi delay. #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/dKGdMEx3PJ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 14, 2019

NBA players are just like us. @iamtc25 waits for an elevator in Ames. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/NGt0bTwS8X — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 14, 2019

Making that sign… must have taken all night. #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/qZ0EfpjAUe — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 14, 2019

Matt Campbell and the Cyclones QBs are on the field. Only the #Hawkeyes specialists as we wait on word about the weather. #CyHawk pic.twitter.com/egcPkYxLTL — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 14, 2019

Eric Church, really? — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 14, 2019

Bye week comes at a good time for the #Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/fZflDXDTaz — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 16, 2019

Iowa vs Middle Tennessee State set for 11 a.m. on September 28. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 16, 2019

