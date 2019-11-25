Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 19, Illinois 10

Defensive back Geno Stone #9 hugs defensive end A.J. Epeneza #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after their match-up against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 8-3 with a 19-10 win over Illinois on Saturday in the Kinnick Stadium Senior Day finale.

Iowa stayed at No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan, a 17-12 loss to Penn State, a 26-20 victory over Purdue and a 20-0 victory over Northwestern, a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin and an upset win over previously unbeaten Minnesota.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is sticking with the Holiday Bowl, but changed Iowa’s opponent to Arizona State, Banner Society changes its Iowa pick to the Holiday Bowl against Washington a week after saying the Hawks looked “boxed in” to the Redbox Bowl, College Football News stays with Iowa and Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Sporting News keeps Iowa in the Holiday Bowl, but has changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State to UCLA to Cal to USC in the past five weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are split, one has Iowa-Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, the other has the Hawkeyes in the Gator Bowl vs. Missouri.

Photo gallery

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scrambles on a keeper during the second half in front of defensive back Stanley Green #7 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half past defensive back Devon Witherspoon #31 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes in for a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive end Joe Evans #13 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on quarterback Matt Robinson #12 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Geno Stone #9 hugs defensive end A.J. Epeneza #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after their match-up against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Fans watch the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on running back Dre Brown #25 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Dre Brown #25 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs up the field during the first half past linebacker Djimon Colbert #31 on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by defensive back Stanley Green #7, linebacker Khalan Tolson #45, linebacker Dele Harding #9 and defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku #47 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Brandon Peters #18 of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks to throw up the field during the second half under pressure from defensive lineman Chauncey Golston #57, linebacker Djimon Colbert #31 and defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore #95 on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on running back Reggie Corbin #2 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the first half on tight end Justice Williams #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half in front of defensive back Sydney Brown #30 and linebacker Milo Eifler #5 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tight end Nate Wieting #39 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half between defensive backs Stanley Green#7 and Sydney Brown #30 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with head coach Love Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini before their match-up, on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

Senior Day was emotional as expected, BUT the emotion came after the game.



And it was Nate Stanley leading the team in that department too. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/cbpq8hLwcW — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 23, 2019

What a great moment today when Kirk and Mary Ferentz filled in for Devonte Young's parents at midfield on Senior Day.



Here's a @HawkeyeHQ web extra with Ferentz and Young on the moment. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/4z2RTSQEcZ — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 24, 2019

The #Hawkeyes sending their seniors out with a win in their final game at Kinnick. Check out the highlights and postgame coverage from @AdamJRossow FOR @HawkeyeHQ here 👇https://t.co/ottLd4ZgJo — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 24, 2019

After seeing the field from @UIchildrens, Jeg Weets got a new perspective of Kinnick on Saturday.



His situation should provide everyone with all the perspective we need.



Meet the #Hawkeyes final kid captain of 2019 in this week's @HawkeyeHQ Wave of the Week. pic.twitter.com/c2puEKuHNh — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 25, 2019

#Hawkeyes kicker Keith Duncan says preparation gives him edge as he rewrites record books https://t.co/PK4jhnM4W1 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 25, 2019

Tailgate of the week: Social media is the catalyst for a rockin’ #Hawkeyes tailgate https://t.co/JwevmIdG8D Featuring @xrayanneiowa, @ICHawkeye and several others in attendance you know from right here on Twitter. — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 24, 2019

Nate Stanley with some raw emotion after the win. Lots of tears for QB1. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/OiZ9sPmTIV — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 23, 2019

Nate Stanley is emotional to start his postgame news conference after his final game in Kinnick. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/h8YL9Ui2zf — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Opening remarks from Kirk Ferentz after the #Hawkeyes' 19-10 win over Illinois. pic.twitter.com/WG5pw5Ypn3 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 23, 2019

Keith Duncan hears the boos when the field goal unit comes on: "I mean, we're putting points on the board, why are you guys upset? It's a two-possession game, we should be cheering, right?" #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/JL7Yup9FLU — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Kristian Welch on roommate Nate Stanley & their last game together at Kinnick: "We know each other like brothers… we're just like people, you know? … our last time singing the fight song in that locker room, last time in that hotel, waking up in that bed, same room all year." pic.twitter.com/jQQvIXjgPI — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

A.J. Epenesa: "It's a big win. Illinois has been playing good football. They're a tough team, they've been playing hard, and they've been coming back. … It's always good to send the seniors out the right way." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/DkoUElcRDS — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 23, 2019

Here's one of Keith Duncan's four field goals today in Iowa's 19-10 win over Illinois. He's now the all-time Big Ten single-season leader with 27. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/QeGGqJQEEH — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

#Hawkeyes take over on downs at the 26 with a 19-10 lead and 1:58 left. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Illinois FG. #Hawkeyes lead 16-10 with 10:52 to go. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

He’s gonna be the top rusher, even with any Iowa sacks.



Sloppy day here at Kinnick. Still 13-7 Iowa, late 3rd. https://t.co/AVKUXOz7Ss — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 23, 2019

Illinois FG missed. Still #Hawkeyes 13-7 with 3:57 left in 3rd. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Hankins interception in the end zone to start the half for the #Hawkeyes. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Big Geno Stone sack on 4th down. #Hawkeyes — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Last #HawkeyeWave of the year at Kinnick. Best tradition in sports. pic.twitter.com/51pPCtFjEX — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 23, 2019

End 1st: #Hawkeyes 7, Illinois 7. Time to wave. 👋 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Touchdown Illinois. #Hawkeyes and Illini tied at 7 with 6:26 to play in 1st. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Ojemudia interception leads to *doink* for the #Hawkeyes. Still 7-0 Iowa with 8:10 left in 1st. pic.twitter.com/dW5AQxgecL — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Here's Tyler Goodson's touchdown run, the only #Hawkeyes touchdown of the day to go with 4 field goals. pic.twitter.com/NWJ4A2ID79 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Stanley to ISM on 4th down, followed by Goodson TD.#Hawkeyes 7

Illinois 0

10:16, 1Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 23, 2019

Desmond King @blaqbadger14 and Kid Captain Jeg Weets are introduced before the #Hawkeyes game. pic.twitter.com/bUkefJ24hd — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

Kirk Ferentz and this week’s kid captain, Jeg Weets, and his mom, dad and sister pose pregame. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/dlaOZMtUMx — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 23, 2019

Remember a few weeks ago when Chauncey Golston said the #Hawkeyes get off the bus thinking shutout? This is that moment. pic.twitter.com/aMSswXWT0s — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 23, 2019

#Hawkeyes remain at No. 19 in the @AP_Top25 and No. 20 in the coaches poll. This week's throwback visual aid is provided by No. 20 Christian Kirksey @Kirko58. pic.twitter.com/fd6wkZehB7 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 24, 2019

Tried to soak it in as we walked out of Kinnick for the final time this season earlier tonight, especially after hearing the seniors speak. Sincere thanks for following along with me, @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ as we expanded our coverage this year. Not over yet! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/j4rUJdPSnX — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 24, 2019

