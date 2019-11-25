Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 19, Illinois 10

The Hawkeyes improved to 8-3 with a 19-10 win over Illinois on Saturday in the Kinnick Stadium Senior Day finale.
Iowa stayed at No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan, a 17-12 loss to Penn State, a 26-20 victory over Purdue and a 20-0 victory over Northwestern, a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin and an upset win over previously unbeaten Minnesota.
Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is sticking with the Holiday Bowl, but changed Iowa’s opponent to Arizona State, Banner Society changes its Iowa pick to the Holiday Bowl against Washington a week after saying the Hawks looked “boxed in” to the Redbox Bowl, College Football News stays with Iowa and Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Sporting News keeps Iowa in the Holiday Bowl, but has changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State to UCLA to Cal to USC in the past five weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are split, one has Iowa-Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, the other has the Hawkeyes in the Gator Bowl vs. Missouri.
