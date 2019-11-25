Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 19, Illinois 10

Breaking News
Defensive back Geno Stone #9 hugs defensive end A.J. Epeneza #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after their match-up against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 8-3 with a 19-10 win over Illinois on Saturday in the Kinnick Stadium Senior Day finale.

Iowa stayed at No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennesseea 10-3 loss at Michigana 17-12 loss to Penn Statea 26-20 victory over Purdue and a 20-0 victory over Northwesterna 24-22 loss at Wisconsin and an upset win over previously unbeaten Minnesota.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is sticking with the Holiday Bowl, but changed Iowa’s opponent to Arizona State, Banner Society changes its Iowa pick to the Holiday Bowl against Washington a week after saying the Hawks looked “boxed in” to the Redbox Bowl, College Football News stays with Iowa and Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Sporting News keeps Iowa in the Holiday Bowl, but has changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State to UCLA to Cal to USC in the past five weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are split, one has Iowa-Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, the other has the Hawkeyes in the Gator Bowl vs. Missouri.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Our Hawkeye Headquarters photos and postgame wrap-up is presented by Homefield Apparel this week. Check out their just-launched line of vintage Iowa Hawkeyes gear. 

Photo gallery

  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scrambles on a keeper during the second half in front of defensive back Stanley Green #7 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half past defensive back Devon Witherspoon #31 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes in for a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end Joe Evans #13 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on quarterback Matt Robinson #12 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Geno Stone #9 hugs defensive end A.J. Epeneza #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after their match-up against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Fans watch the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on running back Dre Brown #25 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Dre Brown #25 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs up the field during the first half past linebacker Djimon Colbert #31 on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by defensive back Stanley Green #7, linebacker Khalan Tolson #45, linebacker Dele Harding #9 and defensive lineman Oluwole Betiku #47 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Brandon Peters #18 of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks to throw up the field during the second half under pressure from defensive lineman Chauncey Golston #57, linebacker Djimon Colbert #31 and defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore #95 on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on running back Reggie Corbin #2 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Michael Ojemudia #11 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the first half on tight end Justice Williams #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half in front of defensive back Sydney Brown #30 and linebacker Milo Eifler #5 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Tight end Nate Wieting #39 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half between defensive backs Stanley Green#7 and Sydney Brown #30 of the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with head coach Love Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini before their match-up, on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

