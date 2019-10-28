Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 20, Northwestern 0

The Hawkeyes improved to 6-2 with a 20-0 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.
Iowa rose to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and remained at No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.
You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan, a 17-12 loss to Penn State and a 26-20 victory over Purdue.
Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is predicting a Holiday Bowl against Washington, Banner Society switched from the that same pick last week to Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky this week, College Football News foresees Iowa and Texas A&M in the Citrus Bowl, Sporting News is still feeling Holiday Bowl, but changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State, and ESPN‘s experts think either the Holiday Bowl against Washington or Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.
Photo gallery
Tweets and videos
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.