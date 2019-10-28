Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 20, Northwestern 0

Breaking News
Aidan Smith #11 of the Northwestern Wildcats is chased by A.J. Epenesa #94, Joe Evans #13 and Daviyon Nixon #54 during the third quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 6-2 with a 20-0 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Iowa rose to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and remained at No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennesseea 10-3 loss at Michigan, a 17-12 loss to Penn State and a 26-20 victory over Purdue.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is predicting a Holiday Bowl against Washington, Banner Society switched from the that same pick last week to Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky this week, College Football News foresees Iowa and Texas A&M in the Citrus Bowl, Sporting News is still feeling Holiday Bowl, but changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State, and ESPN‘s experts think either the Holiday Bowl against Washington or Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Photo gallery

  • Aidan Smith #11 of the Northwestern Wildcats is rushed to pass the ball by Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Aidan Smith #11 of the Northwestern Wildcats is chased by Cedrick Lattimore #95 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs the ball in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tripped up by Bryce Jackson #22 and JR Pace #13 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tripped up by Bryce Jackson #22 and JR Pace #13 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes huddles up with his team during the first quarter in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Tyrone Tracy Jr. #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a pass in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs the ball in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the third quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs the ball after a catch in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the third quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs the ball while being pushed out of bounds by JR Pace #13 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs the ball in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after a play in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tackles Aidan Smith #11 of the Northwestern Wildcats during the third quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Aidan Smith #11 of the Northwestern Wildcats runs the ball while being chased by A.J. Epenesa #94 and the Iowa Hawkeyesh during the third quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
  • Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks to pass the ball in the game against the Northwestern Wildcats during the third quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

