Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 20, Northwestern 0

Aidan Smith #11 of the Northwestern Wildcats is chased by A.J. Epenesa #94, Joe Evans #13 and Daviyon Nixon #54 during the third quarter at Ryan Field on October 26, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 6-2 with a 20-0 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Iowa rose to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and remained at No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan, a 17-12 loss to Penn State and a 26-20 victory over Purdue.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is predicting a Holiday Bowl against Washington, Banner Society switched from the that same pick last week to Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky this week, College Football News foresees Iowa and Texas A&M in the Citrus Bowl, Sporting News is still feeling Holiday Bowl, but changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State, and ESPN‘s experts think either the Holiday Bowl against Washington or Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Tweets and videos

#Hawkeyes with a workmanlike performance against the #B1GCats.



They were talking practice.

PRACTICE?

Yeah, practice after the win. pic.twitter.com/k4v9Kc7xul — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 26, 2019

Chauncey Golston has been making quite the impact this season for the Hawks. @AdamJRossow has the story@HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/vwSpnD1jee — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) October 28, 2019

Weird stat of the day — This is the first road game in Nate Stanley’s career where he’s led the offense to a point total between 19-35. Previous games had all been below 18 or above 36 (not including D/ST TD). #Hawkeyes — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 26, 2019

The Hawks pitch a shutout against Northwestern. And what was the main theme in the locker room after the game? Practice. @AdamJRossow tells us why "we're talking about practice, man."@HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/bk17XQEH4E — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) October 27, 2019

Hawks win the rock fight at Ryan. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/5ZjOOmH9TL — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 26, 2019

Opening remarks from Kirk Ferentz after the #Hawkeyes' 20-0 win at Northwestern. pic.twitter.com/ckhhbxBOY5 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 26, 2019

The #Hawkeyes celebrate with the fans in Evanston. pic.twitter.com/JFgV2NmMOG — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 26, 2019

"I try and play multiple positions. It seems like a lot on my plate, but it's really not."



Why Tyrone Tracy was able to impact the #Hawkeyes offense at multiple positions in Iowa's 20-0 win over Northwestern.



It's another @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/GALsBEBumU — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 27, 2019

#Hawkeyes OL Landan Paulsen went bow hunting on Thursday and bagged a 10-pt buck.



I'll let him tell you about it in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra.



He says the jalapeño-cheddar venison sticks are in the works. pic.twitter.com/VyD4EyMeIL — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2019

Chauncey Golston after the #Hawkeyes' shutout: "A few weeks ago I said, 'You can beat any team if they don't score,' so that was really nice." pic.twitter.com/ZcuFbWOxqF — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 26, 2019

When did Geno Stone start thinking about keeping the zero on the scoreboard against Northwestern? #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/yL1MXME72w — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 26, 2019

And Chauncey Golston says he started thinking shutout "before we even got off the bus." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/iVMn833RUz — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 26, 2019

Landan Paulsen: "It really is a great feeling to come out with a win and get number 6." Yes, the #Hawkeyes are bowl-eligible. pic.twitter.com/vMj3pAyDfI — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 26, 2019

A.J. Epenesa on the large turnout of #Hawkeyes fans at Northwestern: "Hawk fans are everywhere, and that's the truth. Hawk fans travel. … It's amazing to have a fanbase that loves you like that." pic.twitter.com/i8b8HfJgBS — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 26, 2019

Chauncey Golston deflects all the credit for his INT to Brady Reiff: "If he didn't tip the ball, I don't intercept the ball." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/InqskKYPnq — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 26, 2019

Tyrone Tracy's catch, spin and breakaway for a 50-yard touchdown. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/UyMlPgchlR — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 26, 2019

Nate Stanley says Tyrone Tracy "has continued to grow every single day" and "made a great play" after the catch on his 50-yard touchdown. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ux1cVWP5aQ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 26, 2019

Stressed as @HawkeyeFootball grinds out a win? Don't be. As Chauncey Golston says: "That's Iowa football. … We know games are gonna be sticky and we try to keep 'em sticky because we've been trained for that." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/GfK0iMxU1r — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2019

Clearly, this was the replay angle TV needed to show @Samlaporta's first catch was conclusively a catch. 😀 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/19RqpBXQcg — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 27, 2019

The #Hawkeyes rise to No. 19 in the @AP_Top25 and remain at No. 19 in the coaches poll. @Miles_Taylor19 provides this week's throwback visual aid. pic.twitter.com/yGgab7lGR0 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2019

Iowa's next game at Wisconsin (Nov. 9) has been set for a 3 pm (CT) kickoff. The game will be televised on FOX. #Hawkeyes — IowaFBLive (@IowaFBLive) October 28, 2019

