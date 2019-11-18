Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 23, Minnesota 19

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger #71 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks through the fans that stormed the field after the 23-19 win over the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 7-3 with a win over previously undefeated Minnesota on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium to claim Floyd of Rosedale for a fifth consecutive year.

Iowa rose to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan, a 17-12 loss to Penn State, a 26-20 victory over Purdue and a 20-0 victory over Northwestern and a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is sticking with the Holiday Bowl against USC, Banner Society thinks Iowa is “boxed in” to the Redbox Bowl vs. Arizona State, College Football News feels Iowa will meet Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Sporting News has stayed solid with the Holiday Bowl, but has changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State to UCLA to Cal in the past four weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are now unified in their picks of the Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Photo gallery

Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs #74 lifts the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after the 23-19 win over the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half past defensive back Chris Williamson #6 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell #7 of the Minnesota Gophers during the first half on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes in a touchdown during the first half past defensive back Chris Williamson #6 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 celebrates with offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum #65 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger #71 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks through the fans that stormed the field after the 23-19 win over the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes stretches out for a pass during the second half in front of defensive back Coney Durr #16 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half in front of linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin #55 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field on a keeper during the second half in front of linebacker Thomas Barber #41 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes signals a first down during the second half in front of defensive lineman TaiYon Devers #12 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Defensive back Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on wide receiver Tyler Johnson #6 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a sack during the second half on quarterback Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Gophers makes a catch during the first half in front of defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Gophers breaks a tackle during the first half by defensive lineman Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Gophers scrambles on a keeper during the first half in front of defensive back Henry Marchese #13 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Demetrius Douglas #82 of the Minnesota Gophers is brought down during the first half by defensive back Geno Stone #9 and linebacker Djimon Colbert #32 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tight end Sam LaPorta #84 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by linebacker Braelen Oliver #14 and defensive back Antoine Winfield #11 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

Floyd of Rosedale is staying in Iowa City another year.#Hawkeyes pull out a gutsy 23-19 win over the #Gophers at Kinnick. pic.twitter.com/GiUBgVXcq2 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 17, 2019

Floyd of Rosedale returns to Iowa for 5th-straight year https://t.co/Bm81zgFbxL — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 17, 2019

The #Hawkeye get it done handing Minnesota its first loss of the season



Highlights and postgame coverage from @HawkeyeHQ @AdamJRossow ⬇️https://t.co/3d7p7FE84R — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) November 17, 2019

"I'm an older guy right now. I've coached in a lot of games, so I've had my ass kicked plenty, but you feel bad for your players."



Gotta love Kirk Ferentz and his perspective on wins and losses in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/y3XelgybSC — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 17, 2019

Nate Stanley kept his helmet on during the celebration with Floyd of Rosedale as the Kinnick crowd rushed the field: "I don't want my helmet to be downtown later tonight." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/fJzE6FM9SW — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Opening remarks from Kirk Ferentz after the #Hawkeyes' 23-19 win over Minnesota: "That was vintage Kinnick out there tonight." pic.twitter.com/uu5LYOduVy — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 17, 2019

"They were really loud, especially on that last drive. They couldn't hear the quarterback & the offensive line looked like they were under distress… The fans were in their head & we knew we could use that to our advantage."



— Chauncey Golston on the Kinnick crowd. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/LzGLvy2E8v — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 17, 2019

Ihmir Smith-Marsette: "We knew that they were 9-0 and the hype around it, but ultimately we just wanted to go out there and win our game. … I guess we spoiled their season or their playoff hope or whatever… We did what we had to do." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/pvDf7XfQ1a — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 18, 2019

Tristan Wirfs: "I didn't know they were going to rush the field — that was pretty awesome!" #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ESwq3fjlKf — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Chauncey Golston didn't reach Floyd of Rosedale, either. But he tried. "Everybody starts swarming the field… it was just too many people, so I just headed back." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/6SfK49KvsI — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

"That's football… and I know I got in trouble for saying that five years ago…"



— Kirk Ferentz when asked about Nate Stanley's success running the football a week after he came up inches short of a tie on a quarterback draw. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/nZOtxk9RxP — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Ihmir Smith-Marsette said when Nate Stanley "pulled out a little 1-2 — oh — it surprised me. It's just that extra oomph. It shows you that he played a tremendous game, credit to him. We just followed behind… He led everyone down the right path today." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/BQHmxxypm3 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 18, 2019

Riley Moss said sealing it with an interception "is exactly how I wanted it to end… When I saw the ball up, I was like, 'I gotta do this & end it for my teammates, I gotta do this for my family & I gotta do this for anyone who ever doubted me' and it was really cool." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/aP25RbDc0E — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Alaric Jackson said it was "pretty big for us" to finish out "a close-knit ballgame." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/MPjpPTakea — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 18, 2019

And an interception. #Hawkeyes take over and will run out the clock. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Minnesota TD. Extra point MISSED wide left. #Hawkeyes up 23-19 with 3:27 left. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Touchdown Minnesota. #Hawkeyes lead 20-13 with 11:35 left in the 3rd. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 16, 2019

Iowa offense is rolling. Best it’s looked all season.



Stanley to ISM for a TD.



20-3 Hawks https://t.co/HPaNBLZ4lh — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 16, 2019

Minnesota FG. #Hawkeyes up 13-3 with 9:47 left in the half. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 16, 2019

Tyler Goodson's 10-yard touchdown run. Sheds a couple of tackles, then powers through a Minnesota defender at the goal line. pic.twitter.com/wrzOkcZk8v — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

Goodson with a grown man finish to his TD.#Hawkeyes 13-0 over Minnesota. Impressive 1st quarter for the Hawks. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 16, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to Ragaini for 21 yards. Iowa up 6-0 after 2-point conversion failed with 11:26 left in 1st. pic.twitter.com/j4cx4koQyz — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 16, 2019

What an opening drive for the #Hawkeyes.

Stanley to Ragaini for the TD.



I’ll ask bc you’re thinking…where has that aggressiveness been the entire Big Ten slate? — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 16, 2019

Geno Stone and Ihmir Smith-Marsette showing off the all-black everything look for the #Hawkeyes today. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/QqXT0PMybv — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 16, 2019

… and there goes Floyd of Rosedale and the #Hawkeyes, followed by a sea of fans that includes @HawkeyeElvis. pic.twitter.com/ta49YflUPy — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 18, 2019

#Hawkeyes move up to No. 19 in the @AP_Top25 and No. 20 in the coaches poll. This week's throwback visual aid is provided by No. 19 @Coach_Sokol, pictured here with C.J. Beathard and Jake Rudock. pic.twitter.com/teyd6Lgd4x — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 17, 2019

