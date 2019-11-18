Closings
Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 23, Minnesota 19

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger #71 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks through the fans that stormed the field after the 23-19 win over the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 7-3 with a win over previously undefeated Minnesota on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium to claim Floyd of Rosedale for a fifth consecutive year.

Iowa rose to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennesseea 10-3 loss at Michigana 17-12 loss to Penn Statea 26-20 victory over Purdue and a 20-0 victory over Northwestern and a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is sticking with the Holiday Bowl against USC, Banner Society thinks Iowa is “boxed in” to the Redbox Bowl vs. Arizona State, College Football News feels Iowa will meet Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Sporting News has stayed solid with the Holiday Bowl, but has changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State to UCLA to Cal in the past four weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are now unified in their picks of the Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Photo gallery

  • Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs #74 lifts the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after the 23-19 win over the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half past defensive back Chris Williamson #6 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell #7 of the Minnesota Gophers during the first half on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes in a touchdown during the first half past defensive back Chris Williamson #6 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 celebrates with offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum #65 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger #71 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks through the fans that stormed the field after the 23-19 win over the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes stretches out for a pass during the second half in front of defensive back Coney Durr #16 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half in front of linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin #55 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field on a keeper during the second half in front of linebacker Thomas Barber #41 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes signals a first down during the second half in front of defensive lineman TaiYon Devers #12 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Defensive back Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on wide receiver Tyler Johnson #6 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a sack during the second half on quarterback Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Gophers makes a catch during the first half in front of defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Gophers breaks a tackle during the first half by defensive lineman Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Tanner Morgan #2 of the Minnesota Gophers scrambles on a keeper during the first half in front of defensive back Henry Marchese #13 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Demetrius Douglas #82 of the Minnesota Gophers is brought down during the first half by defensive back Geno Stone #9 and linebacker Djimon Colbert #32 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Tight end Sam LaPorta #84 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the second half by linebacker Braelen Oliver #14 and defensive back Antoine Winfield #11 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Our Hawkeye Headquarters photos and postgame wrap-up is presented by Homefield Apparel this week. Check out their just-launched line of vintage Iowa Hawkeyes gear. It’s 20 percent off with code HAWKS if you order before 11:59 p.m. Monday.

