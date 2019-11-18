Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 23, Minnesota 19

The Hawkeyes improved to 7-3 with a win over previously undefeated Minnesota on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium to claim Floyd of Rosedale for a fifth consecutive year.
Iowa rose to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan, a 17-12 loss to Penn State, a 26-20 victory over Purdue and a 20-0 victory over Northwestern and a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin.
Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports is sticking with the Holiday Bowl against USC, Banner Society thinks Iowa is “boxed in” to the Redbox Bowl vs. Arizona State, College Football News feels Iowa will meet Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Sporting News has stayed solid with the Holiday Bowl, but has changed the opponent from Arizona State to Washington State to UCLA to Cal in the past four weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are now unified in their picks of the Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.
