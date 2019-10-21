Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 26, Purdue 20

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 5-2 with a 26-20 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

Iowa rose to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and to No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

New this week: Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports and Bleacher Report are predicting a Gator Bowl against South Carolina, Banner Society is calling for a Holiday Bowl vs. Washington, College Football News foresees Iowa and Florida in the Citrus Bowl, Sporting News is also feeling Holiday Bowl, but against Arizona State, and ESPN‘s experts think either the Holiday Bowl against Washington or Redbox Bowl vs. USC. So, San Diego anyone?

Photo gallery

Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Purdue on October 19, 2019 in Iowa City. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 and defensive back Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walk off the field together following their match-up against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tyler Goodson dives for a touchdown against Purdue on October 19, 2019 in Iowa City. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against cornerbacks Cam Allen #18 and Simeon Smiley #29 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Jackson Anthrop #33 of the Purdue Boilermakers tackles defensive back Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after an interception in the second half, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back King Doerue #22 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the first half in front of defensive back Dane Belton #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Fullback Brady Ross #36 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson #90 and defensive end Semisi Fakasiieiki of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ahmad Anderson #10 of the Purdue Boilermakers is tackled in the first half by defensive backs Dane Belton #4 and Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half in front of safety Navon Mosley #27 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by cornerback Simeon Smiley #29 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back King Doerue #22 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the second half in front of defensive back Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Jack Plummer #13 of the Purdue Boilermakers breaks a tackle in the second half by defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half past safety Brennan Thieneman and Defensive lineman Jack Sullivan #99 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Linebacker Djimon Colbert #32 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on wide receiver Jared Sparks #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Jack Plummer #13 of the Purdue Boilermakers is stopped on a keeper in the second half by defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field during the first half in front of safety Navon Mosley #27 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with head coach Jeff Brohm the Purdue Boilermakers following their match-up on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

James Butler #20 and Max Cooper #19 of the Iowa Hawkeyes before the match-up against the Wyoming Cowboys, on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The 2019 Hawkeyes are ranked No. 20 and No. 19 in the two major polls. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

The #Hawkeyes started slowly, but a big second half got them back in the win column with a 26-20 victory over Purdue. pic.twitter.com/kwGuidRy8l — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 19, 2019

Iowa bounces back, defeats Purdue https://t.co/gonniV4wRQ — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 20, 2019

It was a game to forget for Iowa's Riley Moss one year ago against Purdue. Fast forward to their 2019 match-up, and the sophomore turned in a game-changing performance. @AdamJRossow has the story@HawkeyeHQ @R_moss5https://t.co/RjezA9MuxL — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) October 21, 2019

Opening remarks from #Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz after Iowa's 26-20 win over Purdue. pic.twitter.com/GL80w8V2CD — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 19, 2019

This year marks the ninth season under Kirk Ferentz that the #Hawkeyes have started 5-2, the most frequently achieved mark after seven games.

Here are their final records in those seasons:

'03: 10-3

'04: 10-2

'05: 7-5

'06: 6-7

'10: 8-5

'11: 7-6

'14: 7-6

'16: 8-5 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 20, 2019

Nate Stanley: “It's awesome to show a team that I’m not going to back down. You can hit me 100 times, but I’m gonna continue to fight. I’m gonna do everything I can to help my teammates.” #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/yQCSX8oTNN — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 20, 2019

Geno Stone: "It is kind of ugly, but a win's a win." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/9wYkENrfI5 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

A.J. Epenesa: "Kinnick's the best. I mean, obviously it's the greatest stadium in the country." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/NRi1JLi2AJ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Keith Duncan doesn't mind all of the work he's getting: "I love it! Of course, we'd rather kick extra points, but it's fun to go get some field goals out there." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/7D8oCxcRWf — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 19, 2019

Asked if there are wins he looks back on that didn't earn any style points, but got the job done, Kirk Ferentz doesn't miss a beat: "Yeah, like most of 'em." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/FdADjIexQZ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

A.J. Epenesa on how important holding Purdue to a field goal after a #Hawkeyes turnover gave the Boilermakers the ball at the 9. pic.twitter.com/M7mOsBuYui — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 19, 2019

Keith Duncan said the wet field didn't affect his kicking as much as it did in the Iowa State game… and this is the moment he learned that he leads the nation in field goals. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/U3I6OyTAJW — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

When Riley Moss had his number called for the #Hawkeyes today: pic.twitter.com/5Q7ycqcyQl — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Former Hawkeye B.J. Armstrong on what he believes "makes Iowa special" as he returns for #Hawkeyes homecoming celebration. pic.twitter.com/3JQMPl7ZSZ — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 19, 2019

#Hawkeyes legend @bjarmstrong meets the media and marveled at the "phenomenal" facilities and "the same warmth from 30-35 years ago" on campus, but ultimately, "We need this win today." pic.twitter.com/wXJFhgDfxi — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Nice moment earlier today when @bjarmstrong recognized @Hlas — by his voice — then talked about how he and Tom Davis still talk about what the #Hawkeyes could have done against UNLV in the 1987 Elite 8. pic.twitter.com/8VsjyK817k — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 20, 2019

I don't know what @Hlas looked like 30 years ago, but his angelic voice certainly stuck with @bjarmstrong after three decades. pic.twitter.com/P2PXwA7joB — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 20, 2019

The @IowaWBB Big Ten champions are honored during a timeout, surprised with rings and then greeted by @bjarmstrong as they leave the field. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/2j25aQgCec — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 19, 2019

With @bjarmstrong in the house as homecoming parade grand marshal, perhaps the @chicagobulls were on Kirk Ferentz' mind as he used a Michael Jordan quote to describe honorary captain Bob Sanders. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/igxKUyz3U0 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 20, 2019

Purdue TD. #Hawkeyes up 26-20 with 24 seconds left. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Purdue FG. #Hawkeyes up 19-13 with 2:59 left and those boos you hear are for the officials. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Brandon Smith was writhing in pain. #Hawkeyes — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 19, 2019

Purdue FG. #Hawkeyes up 19-10 with 11:36 to play. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Duncan FG. #Hawkeyes lead 19-7 with 14:54 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/xyy8q11DPT — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Goodson 1-yard dive into the end zone. Iowa up 16-7 with 7:26 left in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/6tZAywQnIg — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Touchdown Purdue. #Hawkeyes up 9-7 with 38 seconds left in the half. pic.twitter.com/oPuWx1i6ej — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Duncan FG. #Hawkeyes up 9-0 with 2:14 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/DSQjmq4I7M — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

Duncan FG. #Hawkeyes lead Purdue 6-0 with 2:42 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/adoYj3UlyG — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

A lot of Keith Duncan highlights here.

Been that way the last month.#Hawkeyes lead 6-0, late 1st, a dominant offense between the 30s or so, then 🤷‍♂️. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 19, 2019

Duncan FG. #Hawkeyes up 3-0 with 7:45 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/5FJBiH0w5G — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 19, 2019

The #Hawkeyes rise to No. 20 in the @AP_Top25 and No. 19 in the coaches poll. James Butler and Max Cooper provide this week's visual aids. pic.twitter.com/Dn2yjM66SY — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 21, 2019

