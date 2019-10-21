Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 26, Purdue 20

Hawkeye Headquarters

Plus, polls and projections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes  improved to 5-2 with a 26-20 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

Iowa rose to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and to No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan and a 17-12 loss to Penn State.

New this week: Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports and Bleacher Report are predicting a Gator Bowl against South Carolina, Banner Society is calling for a Holiday Bowl vs. Washington, College Football News foresees Iowa and Florida in the Citrus Bowl, Sporting News is also feeling Holiday Bowl, but against Arizona State, and ESPN‘s experts think either the Holiday Bowl against Washington or Redbox Bowl vs. USC. So, San Diego anyone?

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Photo gallery

  • Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Purdue on October 19, 2019 in Iowa City. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 and defensive back Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walk off the field together following their match-up against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Tyler Goodson dives for a touchdown against Purdue on October 19, 2019 in Iowa City. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Brandon Smith #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against cornerbacks Cam Allen #18 and Simeon Smiley #29 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Jackson Anthrop #33 of the Purdue Boilermakers tackles defensive back Riley Moss #33 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after an interception in the second half, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back King Doerue #22 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the first half in front of defensive back Dane Belton #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Fullback Brady Ross #36 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson #90 and defensive end Semisi Fakasiieiki of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ahmad Anderson #10 of the Purdue Boilermakers is tackled in the first half by defensive backs Dane Belton #4 and Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half in front of safety Navon Mosley #27 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by cornerback Simeon Smiley #29 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back King Doerue #22 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs up the field in the second half in front of defensive back Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Jack Plummer #13 of the Purdue Boilermakers breaks a tackle in the second half by defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half past safety Brennan Thieneman and Defensive lineman Jack Sullivan #99 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Linebacker Djimon Colbert #32 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on wide receiver Jared Sparks #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Jack Plummer #13 of the Purdue Boilermakers is stopped on a keeper in the second half by defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field during the first half in front of safety Navon Mosley #27 of the Purdue Boilermakers on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with head coach Jeff Brohm the Purdue Boilermakers following their match-up on October 19, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • James Butler #20 and Max Cooper #19 of the Iowa Hawkeyes before the match-up against the Wyoming Cowboys, on September 2, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The 2019 Hawkeyes are ranked No. 20 and No. 19 in the two major polls. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules