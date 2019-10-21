Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 26, Purdue 20

The Hawkeyes improved to 5-2 with a 26-20 victory over Purdue on Saturday.
Iowa rose to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and to No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.
You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan and a 17-12 loss to Penn State.
New this week: Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation. CBS Sports and Bleacher Report are predicting a Gator Bowl against South Carolina, Banner Society is calling for a Holiday Bowl vs. Washington, College Football News foresees Iowa and Florida in the Citrus Bowl, Sporting News is also feeling Holiday Bowl, but against Arizona State, and ESPN‘s experts think either the Holiday Bowl against Washington or Redbox Bowl vs. USC. So, San Diego anyone?
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.
Photo gallery
Tweets and videos
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.