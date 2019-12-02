Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 27, Nebraska 24

Place kicker Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates kicking the winning field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season at 9-3 with a 27-24 win at Nebraska in the Heroes Game on Friday. 

Iowa rose to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation: CBS Sports is sticking with Iowa-Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, Banner Society is back on the Redbox Bowl bandwagon with Iowa-California, College Football News agrees and moves Iowa to the Redbox Bowl against Cal, Sporting News switches Iowa to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee after having them in the Holiday Bowl the past five weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are split, one has Iowa-Cal in the Redbox Bowl, the other has the Hawkeyes in the Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky.

Our Hawkeye Headquarters photos and postgame wrap-up is presented by Homefield Apparel this week. Check out their just-launched line of vintage Iowa Hawkeyes gear. 

Photo gallery

  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes leads the way for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 to score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Place kicker Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates kicking the winning field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • The Iowa Hawkeyes carry the Heroes Trophy off the field after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores on a kickoff return against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Defensive lineman Ben Stille #95 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers tackles quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a catch against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers upends wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Linebacker Mohamed Barry #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle #23 team up to stop running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Place kicker Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes watches his game-winning kick with holder Colten Rastetter #7 as cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers attempts to block the kick at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Holder Colten Rastetter #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates the game-winning field goal with place kicker Keith Duncan #3 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Terry Roberts #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes carries the Heroes Trophy after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • The Iowa Hawkeyes and their fans celebrate the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers by holding the Heroes Trophy at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore #95 combine to stop a Nebraska Cornhuskers runner at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes cheers a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Running back Dedrick Mills #26 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs against defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • A balloon floats on to the field in the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tries to evade the tackle of cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes carries the ball against linebacker Will Honas #3 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks over the line against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes calls a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores on a kickoff return against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks over the line against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits for the teams to come on the field in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Running back Dedrick Mills #26 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • The Iowa Hawkeyes wait to take the field against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dives into the end zone ahead of the tackle from cornerback Lamar Jackson #21 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

