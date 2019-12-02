Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 27, Nebraska 24

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season at 9-3 with a 27-24 win at Nebraska in the Heroes Game on Friday.
Iowa rose to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.
You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome, as well as the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), the shutout win over Rutgers, the one-point Cy-Hawk victory, the blowout of Middle Tennessee, a 10-3 loss at Michigan, a 17-12 loss to Penn State, a 26-20 victory over Purdue and a 20-0 victory over Northwestern, a 24-22 loss at Wisconsin, an upset win over previously unbeaten Minnesota and a 19-10 win over Illinois on Senior Day.
Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation: CBS Sports is sticking with Iowa-Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, Banner Society is back on the Redbox Bowl bandwagon with Iowa-California, College Football News agrees and moves Iowa to the Redbox Bowl against Cal, Sporting News switches Iowa to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee after having them in the Holiday Bowl the past five weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are split, one has Iowa-Cal in the Redbox Bowl, the other has the Hawkeyes in the Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky.
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.
Our Hawkeye Headquarters photos and postgame wrap-up is presented by Homefield Apparel this week. Check out their just-launched line of vintage Iowa Hawkeyes gear.
Photo gallery
Tweets and videos
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.
Our Hawkeye Headquarters photos and postgame wrap-up is presented by Homefield Apparel this week. Check out their just-launched line of vintage Iowa Hawkeyes gear.