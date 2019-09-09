Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 30, Rutgers 0

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 celebrates with tight end Nate Wieting #39 after a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won 30-0. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 2-0 with a 30-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.

You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome and the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio).

Photo gallery

  • Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 celebrates with tight end Nate Wieting #39 after a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won 30-0. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a 58 -yard touchdown catch the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates his sack during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half between defensive lineman Willington Previlon #96 and defensive back Damon Hayes #22 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drops back to throw a pass in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field for a touchdown during the second half past linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle in the second half on running back Raheem Blackshear #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes gives chase during the first half of running back Isaih Pacheco #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Linebacker Kristian Welch #34 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the first half on running back Raheem Blackshear #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams #9, defensive back Avery Young #2, linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #3 and defensive back Tim Barrow #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half past linebacker Tyshon Fogg #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on running back Isaih Pacheco #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half against linebacker Tyshon Fogg #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by defensive back Malik Dixon #15 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore #95 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates as he leaves the field following the match-up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a catch the first half in front of defensive back Avery Young #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with head coach Chris Ash of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before their match-up on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
  • Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by linebacker Drew Singleton #11 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

