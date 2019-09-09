Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 30, Rutgers 0

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 celebrates with tight end Nate Wieting #39 after a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won 30-0. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes improved to 2-0 with a 30-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Photo gallery

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a 58 -yard touchdown catch the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates his sack during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half between defensive lineman Willington Previlon #96 and defensive back Damon Hayes #22 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes drops back to throw a pass in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field for a touchdown during the second half past linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon #54 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle in the second half on running back Raheem Blackshear #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes gives chase during the first half of running back Isaih Pacheco #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Linebacker Kristian Welch #34 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the first half on running back Raheem Blackshear #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams #9, defensive back Avery Young #2, linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #3 and defensive back Tim Barrow #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half past linebacker Tyshon Fogg #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive back Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on running back Isaih Pacheco #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the first half against linebacker Tyshon Fogg #8 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Running back Toren Young #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes breaks a tackle during the second half by defensive back Malik Dixon #15 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore #95 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates as he leaves the field following the match-up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a catch the first half in front of defensive back Avery Young #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with head coach Chris Ash of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before their match-up on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is tackled during the first half by linebacker Drew Singleton #11 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

Iowa takes big step from opening game to Week 2, shuts out Rutgers at Kinnick.



Wrap from the #Hawkeyes 30-0 win. pic.twitter.com/1YWiwJsYrD — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

Big day for the Iowa offense, but an even bigger showing by the defense. The #Hawkeyes with a shutout over Rutgers.

Highlights plus postgame coverage from @AdamJRossow for @HawkeyeHQ https://t.co/tpTRuTgsyD — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) September 8, 2019

It was a punting clinic at Kinnick Stadium by the #Hawkeyes Michael Sleep-Dalton (48.3 avg, 2 inside 20) & Rutgers Adam Korsak (47.6 avg, 7 inside 20)



Kirk Ferentz (obviously) took note. See what Iowa's coach has to say about the display in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/zk5XfHFt3i — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

No Hawkeye gameday is complete without hundreds of @iowawaveshirt in the stadium. The idea for the apparel is three families who wanted to make sure this kind gesture was all for the kids. #HawkeyeWave @UIchildrens @Local4NewsWHBF @YourFox18 https://t.co/H33uPet5jK pic.twitter.com/HquPBe7lTH — Shawn Loging (@ShawnLoging) September 8, 2019

It was a breakout performance for Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette. @AdamJRossow tells us how the win over Rutgers was extra specialhttps://t.co/LdWnfBMU9H — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) September 9, 2019

View from the end zone: @_ihmirr_'s catch and escape for 58 yards with a little kick at the end. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/jDLZZtyhEo — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2019

Did @_ihmirr_ reach top speed on that breakaway touchdown? "I think I was moving pretty quick." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ASO2CbIeDb — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2019

Nate Stanley on the 58-yard TD pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette that set the tone early. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/JBKr9vp3sY — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 8, 2019

.@_ihmirr_ says the #Hawkeyes receivers don't fit the selfish stereotype. Just some friendly competition about "who's fast enough" to make a play. pic.twitter.com/wQffBnIuEt — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 7, 2019

A friendship renewed after the service turns into two decades of tailgating tradition at Kinnick https://t.co/ZUaPUB3stE — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 9, 2019

Here's how @TyroneTracy described that play and the feeling of scoring his first #Hawkeyes touchdown. "Today was very surreal. I cannot believe I did it … and once it happened I will never forget that moment." pic.twitter.com/VT1jwmj01H — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2019

Geno Stone says, "I feel fine… nothing wrong with it," but he'll still get the injury to his left leg checked out. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Awp1FMaMAe — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 7, 2019

Djimon Colbert keeps it simple: "Just reading and reacting… that's kind of all it is." pic.twitter.com/bU4DKQhbx9 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 8, 2019

Nate Stanley credits his teammates for his move up the #Hawkeyes quarterback charts. pic.twitter.com/FJDaR9bwg3 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 8, 2019

Kirk Ferentz talks to the media after Iowa's 30-0 win over Rutgers. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/IH3wIHTeC4 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 7, 2019

Djimon Colbert on the shutout: "That's the goal of what we want to do each week… being better than we were last week and that's what we did this week." pic.twitter.com/rr5uIIGvuw — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2019

Is Tristan Wirfs happy with the #Hawkeyes' run production so far? pic.twitter.com/7n12vum0dX — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 8, 2019

The situation Jack Koerner found himself in today was a "flashback to Brett Greenwood in 2007" for Kirk Ferentz. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/kh9KEHjDRd — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 8, 2019

"For the first time ever, we're coming to Iowa State." Me and you both, @CollegeGameDay.pic.twitter.com/pAQJo3Asiq — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 8, 2019

And the guest picker is ________? https://t.co/SbltzuMXS1 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 8, 2019

*Looked* like non-contact thing with Geno Stone from my vantage point.



We’ll see. That’s not a guy Iowa can afford to lose in the secondary. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to ISM for 23 yards. Iowa up 27-0 with 2:50 left in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/0rprzSfbct — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2019

Stanley to ISM for another 6.#Hawkeyes rolling 27-0 over the State University of New Jersey. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

The 1969 @HawkeyeFootball team waves to the crowd after being honored on the field. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/NeQnnxHl1m — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 7, 2019

That first half performance by Carter was as bad as I've seen covering college football in person the past five years. https://t.co/ylev618RJX — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to Tracy for 7 yards. Iowa up 14-0 with 8:13 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/abIWzAKPjJ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2019

98-yard drive capped by Stanley to Tyrone Tracy TD.#Hawkeyes 14

Rutgers 0

8:13 2Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

Rutgers certainly winning the field position game in the opening half. #Hawkeyes will take over inside their own 10 again, leading 7-0. 13:50 until intermission. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Stanley to ISM for 58 yards. 12:18 left in the first quarter, Iowa up 7-0. pic.twitter.com/tLZi6YJh9v — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2019

He’s warm.



58-yard TD catch for ISM.

Iowa 7

Rutgers 0

12:18 1Q https://t.co/XLIANh9uvD — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette warming up. #Hawkeyes and Rutgers in about 45 from Kinnick. pic.twitter.com/NrEIYb7CTQ — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 7, 2019

I got pumped walking up this tunnel alone after the game last week, so imagine how the #Hawkeyes are about to feel swarming down it with music blaring and almost 70,000 cheering fans waiting for them. pic.twitter.com/oM3tfhlHHP — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2019

60 minutes away from the start of another @HawkeyeFootball game. @AdamJRossow is here and ready to deliver #Hawkeyes coverage across the state of Iowa and beyond on @weareiowa5news, @Local4NewsWHBF, @kcautv and https://t.co/wqtU3MaGwP. pic.twitter.com/xyKib9Qjj4 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) September 7, 2019

