Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 30, Rutgers 0

The Hawkeyes improved to 2-0 with a 30-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Take a look at photos, tweets and videos from the game below, and our Hawkeye Headquarters stories about the game at left.
You can also see how our experts did in predicting the outcome and the photos and postgame from Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio).
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.
Photo gallery
Tweets and videos
For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.